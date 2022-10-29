By Julia McCane-Knox

Facilitate a love of reading in your children by bringing them to Storytime at 11 a.m. at the Adams County Public Libraries. On Monday, October 31, at our Halloween-themed Storytime at the Manchester Library, children will sing ghoul-tastic songs, will create a Cotton Ball Ghost Craft, and will listen to read-aloud stories, including Five Little Monkeys Trick or Treat by Eileen Christelow, Llama Llama Trick or Treat by Anna Dewdney, and Happy Halloween, Corduroy! by Jody Wheeler. On Tuesday, November 1, at our Harvest-themed Storytime at the North Adams Library, children will sing “Picking Apples,” will create a Pencil Painted Indian Corn Craft, and will listen to read-aloud stories, such as Apples, Apples, Everywhere by Robin Koontz and Pick a Circle, Gather Squares: A Fall Harvest of Shapes by Felicia Sanzari Chernesky. On Wednesday, November 2, at our Rainforest Storytime, at the Peebles Library, children will sing “Five Little Speckled Frogs,” will create a Sloth Craft, and will listen to read-aloud stories, including Zonia’s Rain Forest by Juana Martinez Neal and Sloths Don’t Run by Tori McGee. Lastly, on Thursday, November 3, at our Rainforest Storytime, at the West Union Library, children will sing “Five Little Monkeys,” will create a Paper Sloth Craft, and will listen to read-aloud stories, such as Jabuti the Tortoise by Gerald McDermott and Ribbit by Rodrigo Folgueira.

Need something fun to do after school? Enjoy weekly After School Programs at 3:30 p.m., at the Adams County Public Libraries. Get your slime on in the library! During this After School Program, children and teens will make Pumpkin Slime on Wednesday, November 2, at the Peebles Library. Delight in craft time in the library! Children and teens, join us as we create Take-Home Shrinky Dink Necklaces and Keychains on Wednesday, November 2, at the North Adams Library. Get caught up in a good program! In this After School Program, children and families will create a Handprint Spider Craft on Thursday, November 3 at the Manchester Library. It is time to get ooey-gooey! Children and teens are invited to make Pumpkin Slime on Thursday, November 3, at the West Union Library. See you there!

‘Tis the season to be reading! Join us for Merry Reading starting on Monday, November 7 at the Adams County Public Libraries. Sign up in the library or on the Beanstack app. Read or listen to books by Saturday, December 10 to earn prizes! Prizes must be picked up by Saturday, December 10. Read 300 pages to earn a level 1 prize. Read 600 pages to earn a level 2 prize. Read 1,000 pages to earn a level 3 prize. Earn up to 3 prizes! Read together to make Holiday memories and encourage lifelong learning.

If you need a document notarized, but you do not know where to turn to, come to the library! We offer free notary services at all Adams County Public Libraries. Please call ahead before coming to ensure our notaries are available. Also, to ensure your visit is as smooth as possible, please adhere to the following recommendations: Bring a current photo ID, be sure that your documents are unsigned prior to your visit, and have both parties present. Call us for more information: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.