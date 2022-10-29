News Release

Students enrolled, or planning to enroll, at Southern State Community College for Spring Semester, which begins January 9, 2023, have the opportunity to benefit from a variety of financial resources offered to help offset the cost of a college education.

In addition to the different kinds of financial aid available through federal and state programs, Southern State offers a variety of Trustee and Foundation Scholarships. In fact, we give away nearly 100 scholarships each year. One of them could be yours!

Scholarships are available to both transfer students and those intending to pursue a degree leading to immediate employment. Students enrolled in the College Credit Plus program are not eligible.

To submit an application, visit https://southernstate.awardspring.com or call our Financial Aid Department at 800.628.7722, Ext. 2515 to learn more. Students only need to complete one scholarship application, which could qualify them for multiple awards.

The deadline for the Spring Semester 2023 application is Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Below are just a few examples of scholarship opportunities that are available:

· Alice Mae Smith Adams County Scholarship: For students pursuing visual arts, Business or Accounting career paths or demonstrating an appreciation for art.

· Deputy Charles A. Taylor Memorial Scholarship and William F. Thoroman Memorial Scholarship: For students majoring in Law Enforcement or the Basic Peace Officer Training certificate.

· Edward K. Daniels Memorial Scholarship: For returning SSCC drama students.

· Hillcrest Foundation Fund: For those interested in a career in the renewable energy industry or related Engineering field.

· Joyce Fender Family Scholarship: Single mother pursuing a Business major.

· NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship: For students of color, with preference given to those majoring in the Business or Computer Science fields.

Scholarships are also available for students majoring in Early Childhood Education, Human Services, Medical Assisting and more. Apply today!