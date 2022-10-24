Vernon Colvin, age 78 years of Otway, Ohio passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Vernon was born March 20, 1944 in Adams County Ohio to the late Harold and Mable (Cooper) Colvin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Vicki Vanduhlman, sister Genieva Chamblin and two brothers, Lester and Ralph Colvin.

Vernon was a member of the Masonic Lodge 762 in Western Hills, Ohio.

Survivors include two daughters, Verna Kellermann of Batavia, Ohio and Vivian McBride of Lebanon, Ohio; sisters Betty Ward of Seaman and Audrey Case of Peebles; brother Charles Colvin of Blue Creek; eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Roger Boling officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.