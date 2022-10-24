Randy Ferryl Ralston, 70, of West Union, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at his residence. He was born December 6, 1951 in Maysville, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by parents Thomas and Dorothy (Morrison) Ralston and one son-in-law, Eric Stephens.

Randy is survived by wife of 51 years, Carolyn Ralston of West Union; one son, Otie (Erika) Ralston of Peebles; two daughters, Lydia Ralston-Stephens of San Francisco, California and Nadia (Aaron) Ralston-Martin of Georgetown, Kentucky; five grandchildren; two spouses, Levi (Shelby) Ralston of Peebles, Callie (Jake) Cornett of Charleston, South Carolina, Malachi Stephens of San Francisco, California, Naomi Stephens of San Francisco, California and Addison Martin of Georgetown, Kentucky; two great grandchildren, Kinley and Natalee Ralston of Peebles; one sister, Sherry (Randy) Elliott of Port Richey, Florida; and one brother, Ted (Reena) Ralston of Ashland, Kentucky.

Randy loved his family and his farm. He enjoyed being outdoors and was a very hard worker. He attended the Dunkinsville United Methodist Church and was a member of the Ohio Operating Engineers Local 18. He is also a retired Tiffin Township Committeeman.

Memorial donations can be made to: Dunkinsville United Methodist Church, c/o Mike and Brenda Crackle, 14460 State Route 41, West Union, Ohio 45693 or West Union Church of Christ in Christian Union Building Fund, 255 Hale Drive, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public funeral iwas held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio. Pastor Richard Lloyd and Reverend Suzanne Hopkins officiated the services.

The public interment was at the West Union Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated served the family.