Pictured is the 1871 red brick school shortly before it was demolished. Also shown is a view of the 1910 school building as it looked when first completed.

(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1982)

The first residents of Winchester sent their children to a small log school located where the Village Cemetery is now located. This school had been erected as early as 1808

seven years before Winchester was found in the wilderness of northern Adams County by Joseph Darlinton.

The village grew slowly in its earliest years, but by 1825 the need for a new school was evident. A new, larger school, also constructed of logs, was erected that year and served its purpose for the next fifteen years. It was sold and replaced in 1840 with a new one-story brick school with one room, Despite its size, according to W.M. Sellman, Winchester historian, this school had as many as ninety-five children enrolled with an average attendance of more than sixty.

This one-room brick school was sold in 1855 and a new one-story, two-room frame school building was erected. Thomas Ramsay was the contractor for this structure and received eight hundred dollars and the old school building for his labors. The new frame school was utilized until 1871 when it, in turn, was replaced with a more commodious two-story brick school that contained four rooms and cost the taxpayers of Winchester four thousand dollars. This red brick building was used until 1910, when it suffered the same fate as its progenitors, and was razed by the school board. The sixth school building to serve the children of Winchester was completed in 1910. It was constructed of yellow brick, contained six classrooms and was two stories in height. Unlike the first five schools, the 1910 structure has stood the test of time and is still standing today. Significant additions were made to it in 1915, 1929 and 1956.

Although the village lost its high school charter in the late 1960’s, the school building is incorporated as part of the North Adams School District and is used as a grade school.