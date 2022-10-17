By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

As Kim Erwin said, “The weather was perfect” for the annual Wheat Ridge Old Thyme Herb and Harvest Festival earlier this month.

Erwin reported that there was a bigger crowd each day. Visitors to the festival surpassed last year’s 20,000. Many first-time visitors also commented that they hadn’t been to the festival or Adams County before. Folks were impressed with the overall festival and the quality of its vendors.

Erwin said the crisp fall mornings and warmer afternoons added to the success. Autumn in Adams County was at its best.