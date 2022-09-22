“It’s going to make an impact on you.”

What makes a good leader? Looking at the new class of Leadership Adams’ sixteen participants, it takes diverse talent, vision, and communication. John C. Maxwell says, “Great leaders always seem to embody two seemingly disparate qualities. They are both highly visionary and highly practical.” One can sense these merits in Leadership Adams Class 11.

On a sunny September day at Butler Springs Christian Campground, a motley crew of folks pursuing different professional and recreational paths came together and became acquainted – fast! Danielle Poe, the Program Coordinator, stated at the beginning of the day, “We want to break down some of those walls and barriers today – have some fun and laugh together.” And laugh – we did! Blindfolds, ball throwing, grid guessing, mousetrap snapping, and ziplining through the day quickly familiarize people.

Poe explained that the next nine months would be about getting to know and touring the Adams County community. She asked, “What mission are we on in this community – in our personal lives? Is it a good mission? How do I use my leadership skills to accomplish that purpose?”

Peggy Chalker with Southern State Community College and a Leadership Adams board member is a transplant to Adams County and fell in love with the area. She was a pioneer for Leadership Adams, which started in 2010. She shared, “The opportunities have been great and meeting so many people with the diversity of every class. You all have amazing gifts to give and to share.” She likened the group to a fraternity. She said, “You’ve got folks dedicated to what leadership programs can do for the county. It’s primarily creating networks and connections, and you’ll always have those connections.”

Executive Director of Leadership Adams, Jeff Foster, was born and raised in Adams County. He explained that the group would have a project to design and complete for the benefit of the county. He encouraged, “For the coming weeks, kick around the idea of projects.” He shared, “Leadership Adams gave me new directions – a different way to go after retirement. It’s going to make an impact on you.”

Brandon Howard from the campground was the day’s activity director/facilitator. He directed a fun icebreaker that brought out a healthy bit of competition and drove home the importance of trust and communication. He proved an effective teacher who gained our trust and respect as the day progressed.

Many Leadership Adams classes have sponsorships, and Thursday’s class was funded by Southern Ohio Communication Services (SOCS). President of SOCS Gary Cooper participated in last year’s class and was impressed with the process. He described last year’s log activity as “breaking down barriers.” He said, “I’ve never done an exercise like that before.” Amy Queen another Leadership Adams alumni stated, “Every experience was meaningful. Born, raised, and involved in my county and community is important to me.” She especially enjoyed touring GE and hiking Buzzard’s Roost.

The next several months promise to be informative and collaborative. John C. Maxwell’s book “The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership” is our resource. Maxwell says, “My life sentence is, ‘I want to add value to leaders who will multiply value to others.’” Let’s hope that Leadership Adams Class 11 leaves that as our legacy.