By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

On the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14 a tragedy occurred in Adams County. Jason Madden drove to his and his wife Rachel’s place of employment, Southern Ohio Lumber, on State Route 73 in Peebles, where he shot and killed her. Moments later, he was blocked at the intersection of 32 and 41 by Seaman Chief of Police Kevin Cross. Madden shot himself while in his car.

Shortly after the incident, the Defender confirmed the incident with Peebles Mayor Wayne Setty but was unsure of specifics. Sheriff Kimmy Rogers later reiterated the episode clarifying the times and locations. Rogers asked that the media not release names until notifying the family.

News stations and papers carried the story by Thursday evening with names released. A Facebook Post by Jason’s cousin Abby Hull caught this reporter’s attention. Disheartened by the number of insensitive comments made on Facebook, Hull responded about the incident. She commented, “I pray you all get a Christ-like check within your thoughts and actions before assuming the behavior behind this horrific loss.”

There were a multitude of people affected by this tragedy. Most importantly, a young man lost his parents within a few minutes. Wednesday forever changed the trajectory of his life. Hull’s post makes one think folks should pause before they decide to peck and post and consider the implications of those posts. Hull said of her speaking out, “It was the least I could do for Jason and Rachel.”

In a phone interview, Hull communicated that the news was difficult to accept and that she was shocked by Madden’s actions. Hull indicated a strained relationship between Jason and Rachel. She stated, “Unfortunately, things have come about in a horrific way – it’s unimaginable.” Of the Madden’s son, Hull said she believes he is with a family member and said, “I hope he will find whatever he needs to communicate his feelings and desires. There’s many family members who love him.” Hull continued to say that she wanted this young man to feel supported. She stated, “His feelings need to be considered. He needs to have his innocence and his own healing without added pressure from anybody.”

This tragedy affects many people, including the people at Southern Ohio Lumber, police officers, family, friends and the community. For those who deliver news, especially those receiving news and even those of us reporting the information, the trauma of the experience touches lives. It’s heartwarming to know leaders in the community like Sheriff Rogers, who took the time to returnour call and helped me do my job and report with as much accuracy and sensitivity as possible. It’s what our readers deserve and, more importantly, what the family deserves.

This story is a story that we will never fully know. But we can offer empathy, care, and concern for a young man’s life that is forever changed. Let’s be ever cognitive to put the heart and wellness of this child first. Yes, there are some stories we only know in part, but there are other stories we can help write, and maybe, just maybe, they’ll have a better ending.