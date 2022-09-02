By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Early season success continues for Coach Jamie Hall and his North Adams boys golf team as the Green Devils claimed three more match wins last week.

On August 22, the Devils traveled to Buttermilk Golf Course in Georgetown to face the host G-man and came away with a win by a whopping 86 strokes, 171-257. Breestin Schweickart and Ethan Taylor were co-medalists on the day, both shooting 40.

On August 23, the North Dams squad was on their home course at Hilltop, facing Lynchburg and Peebles, Again, the Devils came out on top, scoring 156 to Lynchburg’s 183. Peebles did not have enough golfers on the course to post a team score. Schweickart was again low man, firing a one-over par 36.

Back at Hilltop on August 25, the Devils hosted Leesburg Fairfield and kept their season record perfect with a 163-204 triumph. Connor Young was medalist, shooting a low score of two-over 37.

“We had another good week,” said Coach Hall. “It seems that a different boy steps up each week and that’s what it takes to be a good team. I’m very proud of all the boys because we are still a young team.”

The Devils were back on the links at Hilltop on Monday, August 29, hosting Eastern Brown and then off to Buckeye Hills on Tuesday for a tri-match with Fairfield and Lynchburg.