Reed scores 4, Sims 3 in 10-0 Peebles victory

West Union keeper Brylee Mills rises above the crowd to make this save in the Dragons’ loss to Peebles on August 24. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coach Stone Crothers and his Peebles Indians boys soccer squad opened their 2022 season in grand fashion on Wednesday, August 24 as they traveled down Rte. 41 to the county seat to tangle with the West Union Dragons. The Dragons were smarting from a 12-0 loss to Felicity in their opening game and their fortunes didn’t fare any better with the Indians.

On the strength of five goals in each half, a four-goal performance by senior Cory Reed, a hat trick from senior Mason Sims and a clean sheet performance in goal from junior Chris Oldfield, the Indians cruised to win number one by a dominating final count of 10-0.

“This was a great way to open our season,” said Coach Crothers after the shutout victory. “We have a lot of athletic and fast players on our team, which is not a bad problem at all. We had fove or six different scorers today which shows how balanced we can be.”

Crothers also praised his goalkeeper, junior Chrostopher Oldfield, who threw out the white sheet in his first outing.

“With us losing our starting keeper (Zane Porter), I jumped for joy when Christopher decided to play this season,” said Crothers. “For someone who has never played soccer before, he has really grown into the goalie spot. It’s really good that we have him in the net.”

Most of the 80 minutes was played on the Peebles offensive end with Oldfield not getting a serious work load in goal, and Peebles’ Evan Day opened the scoring, with Reed dishing the assist. Later it was Reed getting control of a long pass in front and booting it past West Union keeper Brylee Mills for a 2-0 advantage.

Reed struck again further along in the first half when a shot by Sims ricocheted off the post and the senior forward was there to poke in the rebound. At the 14-minute mark of the opening half, Sims found himself headed towards the goal and Mills rushed out to meet him but Sims managed to maneuver the ball around the keeper and into the net to make it 4-0. With 8:22 left in the half, it was Reed getting his third score winning a one-on-one situation with the West Union goalie to give his team a five-goal cushion at the break.

Defense controlled the first 12 minutes of the second half before Reed got his fourth goal of the game to make it 6-0, followed by the Dragons’ defense allowing an “own” goal which was credited to Sims. The eighth Peebles goal of the contest came off the foot of sophomore Anakin Davis-Steward, while #9 came when a shot by the Tribe’s Carson Reed got by Mills in front of the net.

The Dragons got some nice rushes on goal from junior Trey Bracken but none of them found the net and the final score of the game came with just seconds remaining as Mills again made the decision to leave the confines of the goal and challenge the Indians but Sims was able to punch a shot by him that bounced into the twine to cap off the 10-0 Peebles win.

The Indians got a week of practice after their opening win before they were slated to host Fayetteville on Wednesday, August 31, also a Southern Hills Athletic Conference match up. The loss to Peebles dropped the West Union boys to 0-2 and their next trip to the pitch came on Tuesday, August 30 with a non-conference trip to Piketon, followed the next day by a home date with Wellston, also a non-conference affair.