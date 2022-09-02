Chapter 30- Part 3

As we continue in the mist of the great controversy over the playing or not of the organ music, it looks as if almighty God has made His opinion known among those caught up in this dispute.

A bit of a strategy was resorted to in order to get the organ into our church before it could have entered the door by vote. The old Psalm books had no music. Those paradoxically both weird and beautifully sweet old tunes handed down from one generation to another had needed no notes. Until recently Tranquility had used those old books. Now, in anticipation of an organ, the church had changed to new Psalm books with music. There were many new tunes in them and the young people were very interested in learning them.

So long as it was not played except for practice singing and not on the Sabbath Day, there was little said about it. Some did not even know it was there. Then before the antis knew what was going on the organ question had come to a vote. They realized too late that;

“They’d done just that they said they’d do

And fetched it into church.”

These young people who had learned the new tunes soon began to congregate in the small group of short pews up front and half facing the congregation. They looked too much like the beginning of a choir to suit the anti-organ minority.

On the preacher’s right and in front of these side seats the organ was placed. It seemed many pronouncements in that poem were fast becoming a reality!

Then came the day when it seemed judgment had fallen. I remember yet how stunned we were when we heard the news. Someone from Tranquility rode down “The Ridge” road and told us lightning had struck our church and it had burned to the ground. “It is the judgment of the Lord for bringing that organ into the church,” seemed the unanimous opinion of the opposition.

The state of mind of the pros can well be imagined, for all feared the Lord. Could they have been wrong? This feeling that the Lord had wrought vengeance was short lived for soon it was learned that the organ was one of the few items rescued from the burning church and it was safe in the parsonage.

Needless to say, there were some embarrassed anti’s. “Surely the organ would have burned had the Lord been displeased.” said the pros. “Did those of the minority go along meekly with majority rule from that time on?” some may ask. Far from it!

Controversies seemed laid aside while all united in building a new church. The church was completed in 1904. Those who could not see having

music in worship; ignored it, and concentrated on their own form of praise in song.

Next week with the organ music somewhat settled, a new controversy arises concerning the length of the preacher’s coat. This story happened over a hundred years ago but the enemy has not changed. He continues to try and divide people and place their focus on anything that will take their eyes off our loving and forgiving God!