By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Attention Local Businesses of Adams County! Did you know there is a new Resource Guide available for your business to be listed in for our county residents to know what services you have to offer?

Available for anyone online, the “Adams County Resource Guide” contains information about agencies and organizations that can assist those in need with services such as education, health, legal, food, etc. There are telephone numbers and addresses along with more information about the services and resources available. This guide is not exhaustive and does not list every organization and service(s) that is available, but may be a helpful starting point to accessing local resources. There is plenty of room for growth.

Implemented by the Leadership Adams group, Class of 2020, their project was to aid the citizens of Adams County by creating a resource guide. This is just the beginning for helping current and new residents to be aware of services in our area. If your business would like to be added to the Adams County Resource Guide, please contact Jeff Foster for a form to complete and return to him at jdfoster1960@gmail.com.

Spread the word and help them get this important information out there. To view the Resource Guide, check out the link below.

• http://leadershipadams.org/seniors.html

An excerpt from AAA7 Caregiver Assistance News/August 2022 – Taking Care of Yourself -Laughter for Good Health

Laughter clubs offer laughter yoga which is a combination of yogic breathing and laughter, as a mind-body approach to wellness. Laughing is a natural cleansing process. You don’t have to be genuinely happy to reap the physical and psychological benefits of laughter. Even in the saddest situations, it will enable the body to deal with emotional pain better because unexpressed emotions are released, rather than keeping them bottled up inside. It’s core premise is that your body can and knows how to laugh, regardless of what your mind has to say.

Because it follows a body-mind approach to laughter, participants do not need to have a sense of humor, know jokes, or even be happy. The invitation is to “laugh for no reason”, faking it until it becomes real. Laughing is an easy way to strengthen immune functions, bring more oxygen to the body and brain, foster positive feelings, and improve interpersonal skills. Visit www.laughteryoga.org

Just A Thought: “Don’t try to be young. Just open your mind, stay interested in stuff. There are so many things I won’t live long enough to find out about, but I’m still curious about them. You know people who are already saying, “I’m going to be 30 — oh, what am I going to do?”. Well, use that decade! Use them all!” ~Betty White