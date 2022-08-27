SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Conner Evans
SCHOOL: West Union High School
PARENTS: Waylon Evans
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Football
FAVORITE SPORT: Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Getting that championship
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Conditioning
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: My first kickoff
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Polo G
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Paris, France
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Creed II”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW: Friday Night Lights
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Sleeping
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Red Lobster
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH: Andrew Tate
FUTURE PLANS: YouTube or the military