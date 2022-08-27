SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME: Conner Evans

SCHOOL: West Union High School

PARENTS: Waylon Evans

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Football

FAVORITE SPORT: Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Getting that championship

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: My first kickoff

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Polo G

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Paris, France

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Creed II”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW: Friday Night Lights

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Sleeping

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Red Lobster

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH: Andrew Tate

FUTURE PLANS: YouTube or the military