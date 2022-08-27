Submitted News

The Liberty Cornet Band is pleased to announce that Matthew Swearingen was awarded a $200 scholarship for playing with the band. He is the son of Mark and Erica Swearingen of West Union. He graduated from Manchester High School and is attending Ohio State University. His grandfather, Keith Swearingen, continues to play and was instrumental in encouraging Matthew to join the band.

Long time band member, Lloyd Naylor, is shown presenting the check. Mr. Naylor joined the band with his father in 1953. They both played trombone and at the age of 90, he continues to enjoy playing in the band. Throughout the years he has mentored many youth who enjoy playing music.

The band scholarship is available to youth interested in playing an instrument with the band. The only requirement is that the youth participate in at least 75% of the yearly practices and concerts. For more information, contact Vicki Rhonemus at (937) 544-5420. The band practices on Monday nights from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the West Union Methodist Church.