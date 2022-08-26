(By Stephen Kelley, from The People’s Defender 1981)

The year 1876 was one of celebration throughout the United States and Adams County was not to be excluded. However, whereas most communities were commemorating the 100th anniversary of the nation, the residents near Satterfield’s crossing of Ohio Brush Creek on the old Rome Pike had an additional reason to celebrate. It was on a Saturday, September 28 of that year, that a new two span covered bridge was to be officially opened with a picnic and dance. Bridges and good roads are generally taken for granted by contemporary generations, but prior to 1885 in rural Adams County, a bridge was a wonder to behold and something to be considerably thankful for. Before construction of the Satterfield bridge, travelers were forced to “ford” the stream which could prove dangerous or travel several miles out of the way to a more convenient crossing if the creek was swollen out of its banks. If the flood waters were too high, traveling could be delayed for several days until the deluge would subside.

Located where Ohio 125 now crosses Brush Creek about six miles east of West Union, the new bridge was built just above the old Forge Dam. The dam had been constructed in 1829 to supply water through means of a race to the Brush Creek Forge Furnace located a quarter mile further downstream. The water was used to power the machinery in the forge where pig iron from the cold blast iron furnace was wrought into blooms. Although the furnace and forge apparently shut down operations before 1860, the old dam remained in place for several decades. As a result of the bridge’s close proximity to the dam, the new structure was known by many people as the Forge Dam Bridge. Living in the vicinity were several “old line” Adams County families including the Satterfields, Osmans, Fields and Easters. James Easter and Simon Osman, both in their sixties, were the elder statesmen of their respective families and had maintained a feud between themselves for several years. On the day of the great celebration, Osman, like several others present, had been drinking in excess and found himself in a foul mood. When Easter and his son, John, a Civil War veteran, crossed the new bridge returning home from selling some stock, Osman started an argument with them. This precipitated a fight which resulted in James Easter knifing Simon Osman to death in the bridge. During the ensuing fracas, two of Osman’s sons jumped John Easter, stabbing him with a carving knife, (inflicted) a wound that extended from his temple down his face and body nearly to his knees. When James Easter tried to help his son, he, in turn, was attacked by the Osman brothers and was severely struck with a fence post. Easter was injured to such an extent that he was forced to undergo a doctor’s care for several months. As a result of the bloodshed in and around the new bridge, it was known for many years therefore as “Bloody Bridge”.

Bloody Bridge remained in service until it was removed by the state in 1933 and a new concrete structure replaced it. Old “Bloody” was a Burr Truss covered bridge and spanned 221 feet. At the same time the wooden structure was taken out, the road was relocated bypassing John Easter’s old log and braced frame house which stood near the top of the Lynx hill on Horseshoe Bend. The old home stood until 1976 when dismantled by this writer.