SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Maggie Roberts

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Nick and Crystal Roberts

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Basketball,

Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The friendships made through the years

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Bus rides home, being part of a family, cheers from our fans, victories

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Notebook”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Vampire Diaries

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Painting

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

My Mom

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college and become a teacher