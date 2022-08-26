SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Maggie Roberts
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Nick and Crystal Roberts
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball,
Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The friendships made through the years
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Conditioning
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Bus rides home, being part of a family, cheers from our fans, victories
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Notebook”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Vampire Diaries
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Painting
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
My Mom
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college and become a teacher