By Julia McCane-Knox

We are looking for a Library Assistant / Programmer for the West Union Library. Successful candidates should enjoy working with children, planning events, creating displays, keeping up with the latest trends, and working with the public. This position is part-time at 29 hours per week and starts between $12.75 and $14.35 per hour depending on library experience and education. For more information, please contact Public Services Coordinator Julia McCane-Knox at mccaneju@adamscolibrary.org. No phone calls, please.

Raise your children to be lifelong readers by bringing them to Storytime this Fall. In this program, preschoolers (aged 0-5) develop early literacy skills through read-aloud stories, crafts, activities, songs, rhymes, snacks, and so much more. The program begins at 11 a.m. at each branch. Manchester Library: Mondays – North Adams Library: Tuesdays – Peebles Library: Wednesdays – West Union Library: Thursdays. Children and teens join us for the After School Program at the libraries. Enjoy snacks, hang out with friends, create unique crafts, engage in thrilling activities, and discover the world through STEAM experiments! The program begins at 3:30 p.m. at each branch. Manchester Library: Thursdays – North Adams Library: Wednesdays – Peebles Library: Wednesdays – West Union Library: Thursdays.

Visit the West Union and Manchester Libraries for a program that is out of this world. Using crafts and visuals, presenters from the Cincinnati Observatory discuss the possibility of life outside of Earth. The programs are at 3:30 p.m. at the libraries. The Aliens Program will take place at the West Union Library on Monday, October 10, and the Manchester Library on Thursday, October 13.

Explore meteors and comets at the Peebles and North Adams Libraries. In this program, Cincinnati Observatory presenters will host a science experiment with dry ice and other household items to make a comet. Participants will view real space rocks, too! The Meteors and Comets Program will take place at the Peebles Library on Tuesday, October 11 and at the North Adams Library on Wednesday, October 12. Space is limited, so please register for these events online by going to the event calendar on the library website, or by calling the library.

Need a notary? Come to the library. We offer free notary services at our West Union, North Adams, and Manchester branches. Please call ahead before coming to ensure our notary is available. Also, to ensure your visit is as smooth as possible, please adhere to the following recommendations: Bring a current photo ID, be sure that your documents are unsigned prior to your visit, and have both parties present.

Start tech training with Northstar Digital Literacy. Build digital literacy skills in key areas and earn certificates and badges. Need one-on-one tech help? Call Digital Literacy Specialist Jacob at the Peebles Library to schedule an appointment at any of our branches. Feeling sick? The Adams County Library offers curbside services at each of our branches for printing, faxing, copying, and picking up library materials. Library contact information: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 — North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.