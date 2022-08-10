Cindy Lee Nace, age 64 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Cindy was born April 29, 1958 in Adams County Ohio to Marie (Lucas) Nixon and the late Emerson Nixon.

Survivors include her mother, Marie Nixon of West Union; two daughters, Jennifer Lee Long of Blue Creek and Amy Jo Nace of Peebles; one sister,Neta Nixon of West Union; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.