Montgomery “Gummy” Wayne Hawkins, 19 years of age, of Winchester, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Gummy was born on May 1, 2003, in Hillsboro, Ohio, the son of Kristopher Myers and Sara Hawkins Daniels. .

Gummy is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sara and Jason Daniels; his sister Samara Myers; his brother, Menphis Hawkins, all of Winchester; a special cousin, Ethan Pierce; and his father, Kris Myers of Peebles. Gummy also leaves his maternal grandparents, Bob and Rebecca Hawkins; his paternal grandparents, Burton and Diane Myers; and his paternal great-grandparents, Bob and Shirley Brewer, all of Peebles; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the North Adams High School Gymnasium in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the North Adams High School Gymnasium in Seaman, Ohio. Garry Ferguson will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the May Hill Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.