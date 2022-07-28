2022 J.R. Bradley Art Camp hled at WUES

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“Fantasy is hardly an escape from reality. It’s a way of understanding it” (Lloyd Alexander). Elaine Lafferty, Camp Director, and her cast of talented art educators fostered a taste for fable and fantasy at this year’s J.R. Bradley Art Camp, held last week ay West Union Elementary, and sponsored by the Adams County Arts Council.

Lafferty reports that the camp was started by J.R. Bradley nine years ago, and he ran it until his health declined. Lafferty now coordinates the camp in his place and starts her preparations for camp around February of each year. Historically the camp runs the week following the Adams County Fair. Lafferty shared, “Betsy (Miskell) and I get the instructors, and I pick a theme.” The camp runs from 9 a.m. – noon each day, but those working on the play stay until 3 p.m. to prepare for Friday’s production. There is no cost for the camp, but many people donate to the project.

The Art Camp introduced children in Adams County to a world of enchantment and imagination. This year creatures taught lessons about human foolishness and extended those morals at the end of each story. Art stimulates ideas and reflection and allows the artist to direct what the beholder sees.

This week the young artists who flourished and fantasized were Colton Arnett, Luke Freeman, Rachel Freeman, Charlotte Grimes, Eliese Huskey, Will Huxmann, Josie Jarvis, Elijah Moles, Rodney Moles, Marshall Poole, Costello Young, Parker Young, Julia Basford, Kyliemae Hayslip, Brandon Hizer, Laila Humphrey, Hannah Huskey, Anna Huxmann, Aubree Stapleton, Jared Thomas, Maya Warren, Amos West, Jael West, Bella Basford, Julia Crothers, Adison Downing, Alex Horsley, Lily Howard, Raelynn Johnson, Isaiah Kennedy, Zane Kennedy, Gavin Rowe, Jeremiah West, Gabrielle Arnett, Austin Fain, Ryker Fain, Sophia Hall, Ariella Huff, Asha McElroy, Mya McElroy, Lila McElroy Savanna Riley, Maison Slover and Josiah Warren

The camp began in 2013 with line drawing, painting, performing arts, and sculpture offerings. Betsy Miskell, President of the Arts Council, announced, “This year, we’re delighted to have our largest attendance ever – we had 44 students.” Miskell added, “Other areas of creative classes include creative writing, silk screening, wood carving, and music. These additions vary from year to year.” Lafferty commented, “It’s been such a pleasure to have the camp again this year after two years of not having it.” Some kids did age out but still attended to assist the younger ones. The future of the camp looks promising.

This year’s camp offered drawing, painting, sculpture, theater, and art appreciation. Elijah Wickerham stands in front of his students, teaching and demonstrating drawing techniques. Every participant seems thoroughly engaged in their instruction. Trina Stapleton teaches painting at the camp, she shared, “Today we are focusing on the art of Mary Blair from Disney. She was an illustrator who did Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, and Cinderella.” The children’s assignment was to pretend they were looking through a keyhole and imagine what they might see or what might be looking back at them through the keyhole.

Jessica Huxmann instructs the sculpture students who are anxious to show off their creations. Lee Wilson, Director of the camp’s theater production, stated, “I’m so glad to be back after not having it for two years.” Wilson chose to concentrate on Aesop’s Fables for the end-of-week production. They had a fun and unique tree prop, which they utilized for the character Aesop’s Tree. Lafferty conducts art appreciation at the end of each day. Miskell shares, “The kids are mesmerized by what she is telling them.” Lafferty shares that there is a different musical score playing every day, and today it is Vivaldi. Lafferty stated, “I think it creates a better work experience, and they learn. They need to know music appreciation as well.”

Lafferty extended special recognition and thanks to camp assistants Miranda Moles, Julie Warren, Joan Kejde, Paulette Roberts, Tracy Cook, Della Wrapp, Maria Fortune, Abby Danner, Iliana Duffey, Austin Fain, Lila McElroy, WUES Principal Ben King and the WUES custodial staff.

Wilson stated, “One of the things I love about the camp is that everybody’s here, and they are ready to absorb anything you have to say. They are so excited.” She assured me tomorrow’s production would be great. The Defender was able to visit again on Friday and attend “A Tree Called Aesop”. As Wilson promised, I was not disappointed.

Kudos to Elaine Lafferty, Betsy Miskell, and the gifted instructors for their time and talents in providing the arts to our children in Adams County. And bravo, Mr. Bradley, for your vision and initiative.

The Arts Council plans on reinstating their live theatre this fall with a production of “The Savannah Sipping Society” to be held at the West Union Elementary School and directed by Wilson, who is very excited. She said, “We didn’t have a venue, but we do now. Give me a stage, please!”

And the moral of this story is – to give a child an opportunity to experience art, and they’ll color our world with creativity.

If you are interested in an Art’s Council membership, the cost is $20 for a family, $15 for an individual, and $10 for students. Contact Betsy Miskell at betsymiskell@gmail.com.