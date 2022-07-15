ADAME COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS NEWS

By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

There is still time to see us at the Adams County Fair inside Merchant’s Hall. We are looking forward to seeing familiar faces from the county and possibly meet some new folks. We hope to see you there!

Help yourself to a “Mr. Stripey” tomato or cherry tomatoes from our community garden containers in front of our office. There are several such container gardens all around our community. The tomatoes are free to the community in hopes of encouraging people to consider growing your own vegetables. You don’t have to have a lot of yard space to enjoy the freshest vegetables straight out of your own garden.

From the National Institute on Aging – Healthy Aging Highlights: Osteoporosis

Although osteoporosis can strike at any age, it is most common among older people, especially older women. White and Asian women are most likely to have osteoporosis. Other women at great risk include those who:

• Have a family history of broken bones or osteoporosis

• Have broken a bone after age 50

• Had surgery to remove their ovaries before their periods stopped

• Had early menopause

• Have not gotten enough calcium and/or vitamin D throughout their lives

• Had extended bed rest or were physically inactive

• Smoke (smokers may absorb less calcium from their diets)

• Take certain medications, including medicines for arthritis and asthma and some cancer drugs

• Used certain medicines for a long time

• Have a small body frame

The risk of osteoporosis grows as you get older. At the time of menopause, women may lose bone quickly for several years. After that, the loss slows down but continues.

Also, some men may get osteoporosis. In men, the loss of bone mass is slower. But, by age 65 or 70, men and women are losing bone at the same rate.

State HEAP applications are still available at our agency for the 2017-2018 winter season. We have an aide to assist any senior 60+ with filling out the applications for State assistance only. Please call the agency if you have any questions or to schedule an appointment.

Summer Cooling Program has begun. Please contact ABCAP in Winchester for guidelines and other information at 1-800-233-7891. To schedule an appointment, please contact the toll-free automated number at 1-567-268-1009.

Just A Thought: “Being happy is a pointless goal. It’s simply a side effect of doing something you enjoy.” ~Thibaut