By Julia McCane Knox

Imagination Library Graduates and families, join us for the Imagination Celebration at the Adams County Public Libraries on Monday, July 25 (Manchester Library and West Union Library) and Tuesday, July 26 (North Adams Library and Peebles Library). During this time, we will have passive programs, prize packets for Imagination Library grads, and Newport Aquarium Wave Programs on designated days. To receive your Imagination Library Prize Pack, please bring your final Imagination Library book – Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come! – to the Imagination Celebration.

Stingray Studies will be on Monday, July 25 at the Manchester Library at 10 a.m. and at the West Union Library at 1 p.m. Science of Sharks will take place on Tuesday, July 26 at the North Adams Library at 10 a.m. and at the Peebles Library at 1 p.m. In this program, you will get up close to these creatures and even touch them. Learn about the science behind stingrays or sharks as well as your part in their conservation. A limit of 125 people can attend each program, so pre-registration is required. Imagination Library Graduates must register, as well. Call the library or pre-register online. Please pre-register every interested member of your family, so we do not go over our attendance limit.

If the West Union Library is one of your favorite places to visit, and you love to tell your friends about library services, you may be interested in being a Library Friend. The West Union Friends are urgently seeking interested individuals to serve as officers and lead the organization into the future. Do you have ideas for how to support or promote the library? We’d love to hear from you. To learn more about what a Library Friend does, go to adamscolibrary.org then click the post titled, “West Union Library Friends Needed.” If you are interested in being a Friend of the West Union Library or know someone who would be, contact Director Nicholas Slone at (937) 587-2085.

Enjoy your favorite books and authors on screen this Summer with Kanopy. Kanopy provides a wide selection of diverse and inclusive films for the whole family to enjoy, including “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman”. This movie presents the struggles of slavery and the power of the civil rights movement through the eyes of Jane.

Check out Hoopla Digital’s Book Club Summer Selections for thrilling and captivating reads. Listen to audiobooks on your next road trip or relax in a hammock and read an e-book on your next camping trip. Hoopla’s content includes e-books, audiobooks, and e-zines that you can access from either your browser or mobile app. You can borrow up to 20 titles a month with no waiting as all items are available for instant checkout, and you can also choose to stream titles online or download them for offline use.

Interested in stories about the unknown? Check out Libby and the Ohio Digital Library for paranormal-themed e-books and audiobooks, including “The Three-Body Problem” by Cixin Liu.