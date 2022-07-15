Dr. William (Bill) M. Whitaker III peacefully passed from this earth on July 11, 2022, at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center. He was born in Maysville, Kentucky, on February 27, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents, the late William M., Jr. and Hazel Hicks Whitaker. In addition, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Ellis and Mae Dorton and brother-in-law, Richard L. Dorton.

Bill was a 1961 graduate of the Breckinridge Training School. He entered Morehead State University in 1961 and graduated with high distinction in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Mathematics. Continuing his education at the University of Kentucky beginning the fall of 1964, he completed his MBA and Ph.D. in Economics and Business. Upon graduating cum laude in the spring of 1968, he accepted a faculty position at Florida State University in the College of Business. Over the course of his career in higher education, he was a full professor of Finance at Morehead State University, Georgia Southern University, Ohio University-Chillicothe, and the University of Cincinnati.

Bill also served as the Vice-President of Academic Affairs and the Dean of the College of Business at MSU, Senior Associate Dean for the Lindner College of Business at UC, Associate Dean for OUC, and Department Chair for Finance and Economics and Associate Dean of the College of Business at GSU. He was member of Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honorary Fraternity.

In addition to his academic career, he applied his skills in the private sector. He was the Vice- President of Investment Research for Prudential Real Estate Investment Corporation in Parsippany, New Jersey, Vice President, Director of Investment Research for AIG Global in New York, New York, and Manager, Real Estate Investment Research at Nationwide Insurance in Columbus, Ohio.

Bill was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Maysville, Kentucky. He also served on the Board of Trustees of the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center and was elected as a Trustee Emeritus upon his retirement. Bill was a former Kiwanis member, an avid bridge player and enjoyed playing golf. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Dorton Whitaker; his five children, Will (Karmon) of Georgetown, Kentucky, Rob (Angela) of Statesboro, Georgia, Jim (Mary) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Destinee (Jeremy) of Dacula, Georgia and Brandon (Heather) of Summerville, South Carolina. He leaves 14 beautiful grandchildren who will miss their “Granddad,” Taylor (Anthony), Michael, Griffin, Gavin, Janie, Annie, Allen, Ian, Zoey, Keller, Emme, Mallory, Beau, and Vivian. He was also blessed with three great grandchildren, Caiden, Aurora, and Arielle.

A celebration of life will be held on September 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. at The First Presbyterian Church, Maysville, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to the Dr. William M. Whitaker III Scholarship Endowment that is awarded to female students who are juniors and seniors majoring in finance at Morehead State University. The scholarship is held in the MSU Foundation and contributions can be made online at https://alumni.moreheadstate.edu/billwhitaker or sent via mail to MSU Foundation, 150 University Blvd., Box 1887, Morehead, KY 40351.

The family is being served by Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals in Morehead, Kentucky.