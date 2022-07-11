Mary Caudill, 86 years of age, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Widows Home of Dayton, in Dayton, Ohio.

Mary was born in Kentucky on October 14, 1935, the daughter of the late Anderson and Thelma (Nolan) Gilbert.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Caudill, who passed away on August 13, 2002. She is survived by her sons, Randy (Diana) Caudill, Sr. of Dayton and Mark Caudill of Dayton. Mary will be missed by her three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great, great-grandchildren. Mary came from a family of 12 children, including four brothers and seven sisters.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 11 am. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Dave Hopkins will officiate the service.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.