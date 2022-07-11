Rick Gifford, 64, of Manchester, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born June 29, 1958 in Atlanta, Georgia, son of Donald and Donna Davis Gifford of Aberdeen. He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Beth Woollard Gifford. Rick was preceded in death by his sister, Tara Rae Gifford and grandparents, Florence and Estill Davis, Mary and RC Gifford.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Rachel Gifford of Augusta, Georgia and Kasey Jones of Acworth, Georgia; grandchildren, Nevaeh Patterson, Jace Patterson and Ben Jones; brothers, Dean “Dino” Gifford and Terry Ray Gifford; his fur buddy, Jim; aunt, Sue Newell; and his best friend, Donnie Foster.

Rick will be cremated. Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering from 5 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Pastor Tony Watson will officiate.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Hope.