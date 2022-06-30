Submitted News

The Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition (ACHWC) held their second annual Paddlefest on Saturday, June 25. Thirty-three paddlers set out on the beautiful Ohio Brush Creek (OBC) at the twin bridges on State Route 348 for a three mile self-paced paddle.

Paddlefest came about through several members of the Coalition brainstorming, trying to come up with something interesting to get residents out enjoying the beautiful county while getting some physical activity. Realizing what gorgeous waterways Adams County has and all of the work going in to creating more public access points along Ohio Brush Creek, this plan easily came to fruition.

When asked about Paddlefest, Holly Johnson, Adams County Economic & Community Development Director and member of the ACHWC, stated, “there is nothing like it … like-minded people who are ready to have a good time, enjoy OBC and support the ACHWC, and ultimately, Adams County. This event is in its second year and encourages kayakers and canoeists to enjoy and appreciate the unique beauty of the OBC and The Edge of Appalachia Preserve System.”

This event is just one fundraiser hosted by the ACHWC to help carry out the work plan of the Adams County Creating Healthy Communities Program, reports Debbie Ryan, the Program’s Coordinator. “Work includes working with businesses, communities and schools to provide areas for more physical activity and to provide better access to healthy foods in an effort to make our County healthier,” states Ryan. This group is made up of 60+ individuals and businesses in Adams County who work together to make Adams County a healthier place to live, work, play & worship.

Ryan reports that the ACHWC began a fundraising campaign earlier this year to help support the mission to make Adams County a healthy place to raise a family. Three levels of sponsorship were available and to date, the following have stepped up to be a sponsor. Platinum sponsors include Adams County Health Department, Adams County Medical Foundation, Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau, Columbus Industries, Eagle Creek Nursing Center, and Glockner Oil Company. Gold sponsors include: McDonald’s and Southern Hills Community Bank. Friends of the Coalition sponsors include Sarah Vaughn and Judge Brett Spencer and Family. The Coalition thanks these community supporters and encourage everyone to support them when you are doing business.

“We couldn’t do all of the many things we do in Adams County without the great group of people in our Coalition,” added Ryan. “And for Paddlefest, specifically, MoonDoggie LIVERee was a major player in the success of the event. If anyone is wanting to venture out and enjoy the beauty of OBC, I encourage you to give them a call, or find them on Facebook. They do an outstanding job making your adventure a great one.”

Johnson concluded, “This Coalition is made up of really good people who work very well together and truly want to make Adams County better. Good things are happening here. And with some exciting news for next year, the paddlers asked, we listened, and we have already started making plans for an even bigger and better third annual ACHWC Paddlefest in June 2023. Stay tuned!”

To become a sponsor of the events of the Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition, contact Teresa Carr at Adams County Senior Citizens at (937) 544-3979, Ext. 4, Debbie Ryan at ryan.debbie@ymail.com, or Holly Johnson at (937) 544-5151.