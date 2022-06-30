Submitted by Kelly Boerger

It was a beautiful morning for the nearly 75 participants of the second annual Firecracker 5K run/walk on Saturday, June 25, held at North Adams High School. All proceeds from the event will go to support the Boys and Girls Cross Country teams.

Pictured below are the award winners for each age group, with Landen Eyre earning the title of Overall Male Runner Winner while Myla Toole was the Overall Female Runner Winner. Earning the titles of Overall Walkers were male, Joey Gravel, and female, Jennifer Napier.

The coaches and NAHS cross-country teams would like to thank all the participants and local businesses for their support.