The Kicks for Jesus West Union branch promotion too place on June 16. In the picture, from left, first row, Josiah Warren, James Bullis, Thomas Cutshall, Mason Mack and Andrew Bullis; middle row, from left, Julie Warren, Maya Warren, Rodney Moles, Ellie Armstrong, Brooklynn Nolet, Dylan Holmes and Jackson Kline; back row, from left, Brandon McCormick, Emmalyn Jamison, Aiden Shrewsbury, Elijah Moles, Johnathan Partin, Ryan Mack and David Grover.