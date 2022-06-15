News Release

The Winchester High School Alumni has had an active membership since 1925. The Winchester Public School graduated their last class in May 1969. The Alumni have met every year except during World War II and the COVID pandemic. A scholarship fund was originally established by the family of Annette Powers Wilson and subsequently supplemented with donations by the Alumni membership when those original funds were exhausted.

Members of the Alumni feel it is important to continue to support three graduating North Adams seniors with an unrestricted $1500 scholarship award. Applicants for this award must meet specific requirements including being a descendent of a Winchester High School graduate or attendee, provide a typed essay detailing their accomplishments and goals as well as proof of attendance at an institution of higher learning.

On May 7, the Winchester Alumni Association held their 95th annual dinner meeting with 131 attendees. At the conclusion of the business meeting three outstanding students previously selected to receive this scholarship were recognized by President Cathy Abbott-Gill. Also in attendance was North Adams High School principal Karl Boerger and his wife Kelly.

Cameron Campbell will be attending Northern Kentucky University majoring in Exercise Science. Cameron is the son of Craig and Karla Campbell.

Sierra Kendall will be attending Northern Kentucky University majoring in Radiology. Sierra is the daughter of Dwayne and Aundrea Kendall.

Myla Toole, graduating as Salutatorian of her class, will be attending Xavier University majoring in Biology on the Pre-Medicine track. Myla is the daughter of Eric and Lisa Toole.

Congratulations to these graduating seniors.