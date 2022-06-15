More than any other time of the year, this is the season where everyone’s social media feeds are filled with pictures of smiling faces. Awards at the end of a school year. End-of-season tournament trophies. Graduations. Proms. Outdoor camping and birthday parties. Family vacations. Pool parties. Weddings. Anniversary celebrations.

It’s easy to look at posts like that and compare your life to the ones you see in the pictures staring back at you. Everyone’s life seems so happy and polished. Sure, it’s nice to see, but it’s exhausting scrolling through posts that make everyone seem like the perfect family. You’re happy for your friends, but sometimes it’s just a reminder of what is missing in your life. Maybe your kid got cut from the team. Or, despite your best efforts, maybe your child was the bully and didn’t have any real friends. Maybe another school year passed with no awards. Perhaps your senior didn’t want to participate in graduation or maybe even chose not to finish school. Maybe prom was just too expensive to attend, or perhaps they did go and had a horrible experience. Sure, it would be nice to be able to get the time off for vacation, but the bills are coming due and you just can’t afford it this year. Perhaps a divorce or death doesn’t allow for anymore anniversary celebrations, and birthdays are overlooked in your family. Or perhaps you have no family to celebrate with. Watching everyone else celebrate the things you don’t have is just hard to watch sometimes.

You are not alone. There is no such thing as a perfect family.

Let’s just imagine for a moment if everyone posted their real lives on their social media page. Nobody posts burned dinners, broken lawn mowers, and kids with head lice. You don’t see anyone bragging about abuse or neglect or estranged family members. There are no pictures of that horrible smell in the house that nobody can find, or how it feels when someone you love ‘ghosts’ you. After a death in the family, there are people offering help and condolences for the first few weeks, but nobody posts pictures of the weeks after that when everything reminds you of them and the silence of their absence is deafening.

In just the last few weeks, you know what you would have seen on mine? Me putting myself in time-out because I was in too bad of a mood to be around people without getting ugly. There would have been a lot of crying photos, because I’ve been a hot mess and the emotional dam breaks for no particular reason. You would have seen ponytails, no make-up, and ankles covered in poison ivy. Sprinkle in some anxiety attacks, migraine headaches, and a dirty kitchen. There would have

been a really good picture of the kids fighting in the back seat on the way to church. There were also days when grief snuck up and got too heavy. When depression sank in. When words and tempers were short.

In the spirit of keeping it real, I make a ‘real life’ post from time to time. Just silly things, like when the laundry basket is empty with dirty clothes laying all around it. (Most everyone can relate to that!) I don’t believe in posting things that are going to shed bad light on anyone, but friends, it’s okay to not look so polished. It’s okay to share a heavy burden every once in a while. When we were mourning the loss of family members, when I had a major surgery, when my husband was laid off work, when we had to tell our kids there was a double suicide in their family, we needed support. Immediately after posting, prayers were said, dinners were brought, and friends checked in.

If social media has you going through a season where you feel like you are left out, depressed, or not measuring up, remember that you are only seeing their hi-light reel. It’s not their REAL. If that doesn’t help, there is always another option. Turn it off! Go outside. Have genuine conversations instead of online ones. Enjoy a hobby, reconnect with friends in person, or make new ones.

Most of all, if you are feeling depressed or confused or anxious, know this:

You matter.

You are enough.

You are loved.

Like my grandma used to say, “Give it God before you go to bed and get some good sleep. He’s up all night anyway.”

Have a blessed week, friends!