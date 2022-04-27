Submitted News

The Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 is proud to announce the recipients of this year’s Maurice Thatcher Memorial Scholarship. The 2022 recipients are: Lizzie Gill, Ainsley Grooms, Sierra Kendall, Morgan Shupert, and Myla Toole, all seniors at North Adams High School. Each recipient receives a check for $500 to ease some of the financial burdens faced as they begin college this fall.

The scholarship was established in 2012 to honor the memory of Maurice Thatcher, a World War II veteran, POW, and local farmer. The family extended its desire to establish a scholarship with the assistance and support of the Seaman American Legion.

The scholarship is open to North Adams High School juniors or seniors planning to attend college full time. Applicants must be a direct descendant of an honorably discharged veteran. To date, the fund has awarded $27,000 to 60 students.