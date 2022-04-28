Sims gets game-winner in bottom of 7th

Coach Joe Kramer and his West Union Dragons are continuing to improve, shown by their tough 4-3 loss at Peebles on Thursday, April 14, (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

On paper, last Thursday’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference match up between the Peebles Indians and the West Union Dragons looked like it might be an easy triumph for the host Indians. But as all sports fans know, games aren’t played on paper. Coming into Thursday’s battle, the Indians had only been able to play four games because of the lousy spring weather in southern Ohio this spring while the Dragons had only picked up one win in the five contests they had been able to get in.

Throw records and statistics out the window and you’ll get one of the most solid baseball games played in Adams County all season. No one told Coach Joe Kramer’s West Union squad they were underdogs and they played their best all-around game of the season and battled the Indians down to the final pitch of the game, in game that went down to the final pitch, ending in a walk-off winner in the bottom of the seventh for the Indians.

Right hander Colby Harover got the starting nod for the Dragons and performed admirably, tossing a complete game, even though his great effort ended with him tagged with a loss. The Indians got to Harover for three runs early, but the West Union offense fought back, eventually tying the score at 3 apiece.

While Harover went all the way on the mound, Peebles coach Kenny Dick had to go through a quartet of hurlers, beginning with starter Nathaniel Cummings, followed by relievers Ethan Beekman, Zane Porter and Zane Knechtly. It was Knechtly who shut the Dragons down in the top of the seventh, setting the stage for some final at-bat heroics for the home team.

In the bottom half of the seventh, with a runner at third who had reached earlier on an error, Peebles’ first baseman Mason Sims came to the plate and sent his fans home happy. Sims dropped a base hit in front of the West Union right fielder that scored the winner in the 4-3 Peebles victory.

“West Union is a team that hasn’t gotten a lot of credit this year but they came to pplay tonight, “said Coach Dick after the win. “Coach Kramer has done a wonderful job with them and today they stayed in it, made us get outs and put the bat on the ball. There was bot an inning that we had that we could relax, they really made us work.”

“This was just our fifth game and it’s a big deal to have our boys out here on a regular basis, you can only do so much stuck inside in the gym. We struggled with our pitching tonight and Zane (Knechtly) was our most consistent arm tonight. I’m proud of our boys tonight and it was a good game for both teams.”

Both teams saw action right away after Thursday’s match up, the Indians dropping a 9-0 decision to Lynchburg in conference play on Friday and then bouncing back to down Paint Valley 9-7 on Saturday in non-conference play, leaving them with a 4-3 mark at press time.

The Dragons were back in conference play on Friday, falling 13-3 in five innings at North Adams, leaving them with a 1-6 record.