By Julia McCane-Knox

Preschoolers are invited to our weekly Outdoor Storytimes. In this program, children listen to stories, sing songs, chant rhymes, create crafts, and participate in engaging activities that help children build early literacy skills. Storytime begins at 11 a.m. at each branch. The program schedule is as follows: Manchester Library: Mondays – North Adams Library: Tuesdays – Peebles Library: Wednesdays – West Union Library: Thursdays. Stay tuned to our Facebook page for program updates. In addition, children and teens are invited to join us for the Outdoor After School Program at the North Adams, Peebles, and West Union Libraries for crafts, games, and science experiments. The After School Program schedule is as follows: North Adams Library: Wednesday, April 20 and 27 at 3:30 p.m. — Peebles Library: Wednesday, April 20 and 27 at 3:30 p.m. — West Union Library: Thursday, April 21 and 28 at 3:30 p.m.

Are you ready for Easter? The Manchester Library is hosting an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt from Monday, April 11 through Friday, April 15. In this program, pictures of Easter eggs will be placed throughout the library. A map of the library will be provided and children will mark where Easter eggs are found. Participants will be given a treat bag with candy.

The North Adams, Peebles, and West Union Libraries are hosting Easter Egg Hunts. The North Adams Library Easter Egg Hunt is Thursday, April 14 at 11 a.m. In this program, children will search for candy-filled Easter eggs hidden outside the library. The Peebles Library Easter Egg Hunt is on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. In this program, children, aged 12 and under, can bring a basket or a plastic bag will be provided. Small prizes and candy will be hidden in the eggs. The West Union Library Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Thursday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. In this program, children will hunt for candy and prize-filled eggs. Plastic bags will be provided for the egg hunt.

Throughout April, adults, aged 18 and older, are invited to participate in the first Self-Paced Adult Book Club at the North Adams Library. During this passive program, participants can choose between two books to read. In April, participants can choose between Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty and A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman. When finished, participants are encouraged to write an anonymous review that will be displayed in the library to share with other readers. Pick up the book at the North Adams Library or download the book from the Libby app. Go to adamscolibrary.org and click on the Self-Paced Adult Book Club post for more information or contact Allison at 937-386-2556.

Need help using your phone, laptop, iPad, or e-reader? Call the Peebles Library and ask for Digital Literacy Specialist Jacob for tech assistance. For more library news, check us out on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or you can call our libraries: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.