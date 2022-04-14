By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Ben Cross, son of Tom and Judy Cross and a 2002 graduate of North Adams High School, was awarded a Bronze Star on March 27, for his service in Afghanistan. The Bronze Star Medal (BSM) is a United States Armed Forces decoration awarded to the United States Armed Forces members for heroic, meritorious, or meritorious service in a combat zone.

Cross was deployed to Afghanistan in late November 2020 and returned home in September of 2021. His BSM certificate reads, “Sergeant First Class Benjamin C. Cross, 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment – For exceptionally meritorious achievement as a platoon Sergeant while deployed in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. His outstanding performance, expertise, and dedication to duty greatly contributed to the success of the unit’s mission during military operations. Sergeant First Class Cross’ distinctive accomplishments reflect great credit upon himself, 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, United States Forces – Afghanistan, and the United States Army.”

Tom Cross talks about his son with immense pride, sharing his and his wife’s gratitude for Ben’s continued safety. Tom says, “Green was Ben’s color. He was determined to join the army, and he just wanted to do that kind of work. But, he is a gentle soul like my wife.”

Tom reports that Ben flew out of Columbus, Ohio, on August 21, 2002. He did his training in Fort Benning, Georgia, and from there, he attended Jump School to learn how to be a paratrooper. He was then stationed in Vincenza, Italy, for the 173rd airborne. The next stop was Iraq, where he saw his first combat. His second combat tour was in Afghanistan. Ben had several duty stations that included service as a casket bearer in the Old Guard at Arlington Cemetery in Washington D.C. He also went on a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.

Ben is married to Melaney, has two children, and is stationed at Fort Drum in New York. The People’s Defender spoke with Ben by phone and offered, “Congratulations.” Ben said he knew he wanted to be in the service since high school. The army has been his career. Ben attributes his success to the tremendous support of his wife and family. Of his wife, he stated, “I definitely wouldn’t be where I am right now if it weren’t for her helping me through all of it.” Receiving the BSM is a great honor. Ben’s wife Melaney states, “Watched this guy get his bronze star from his last tour in Afghanistan – so proud of our soldier.” Dad, Tom adds, “We are proud of him. He has all kinds of awards. He is also a Sergeant First Class. It’s a pretty big deal.”

Ben is currently up for a new assignment and hopes to have his orders in the next couple of months. He has requested to work for ROTC at a college, teaching future soldiers and officers. The army will ultimately decide his next assignment, and once completed, Ben will retire at the tail end of 2024. Ben said he plans on moving closer to Adams County. Ben is an outdoorsman like his dad and plans on doing something less stressful in retirement. Ben explains that his kids will still be in school when he retires, and he looks forward to spending more time with them. His parents are looking forward to Ben retiring and moving closer to home.

Sergeant First Class, Ben Cross, thank you for your service. Ben was in four combat tours and 10 overall. He adds, “Through the entire time in the military, I opened up the war in one country and finished the war in a different country.”