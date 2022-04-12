Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on March 21, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Diane Ward and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Harold Keaton. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley and Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms were present for the session.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending March 18, 2022.

A request was received from a local family to lower the courthouse flag due to the death of a former Adams County Commissioner. A request was submitted to the Ohio Governor’s office for approval and was not accepted. According to U.S. Flag Code, protocols for lowering of the United States flag on Government buildings are issued through proclamation from the President of the United States or the Governor of each State to signify the death of a highly regarded National or State figure and cannot be lowered without proclamation.

The Board of Commissioners would like to send their condolences to the family on Mr. Tom Brown who served one term as an Adams County Commissioner, 20 years as an Oliver Township Trustee and 14 years with the Adams County Highway Department.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to accept the resignation of Ed Trefz as a member of the Alexander Salamon Airport Authority effective March 21, 2022. The Commissioners will appoint a replacement to fill the remainder of the term that will expire December 31, 2022.

Ty Pell made a motion to appoint Randy Cooper as a member of the Adams County Airport Board to fill the unexpired term of Ed Trefz. The motion died for lack of second. Further, legal counsel advised the board to research the Airport Authority by-laws for the proper protocols for board member appointments.

A teleconference was held with Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel to discuss a request for additional funding to provide a Certified Nurse Practitioner (CNP) in the Adams County Jail.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the amendment to the agreement between the Adams County Board of County Commissioners and the Adams County Health Department for provisions of medical care at the Adams County Jail for an increase in funding of $30,000 for a total agreement amount of $75,000 as presented by Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to appoint Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel to establish Hybrid Drug Overdose Fatality Review Committee and Suicide Fatality Review Committee as authorized under Section 307.6410 of the Ohio Revised Code to review statistics and develop effective prevention strategies.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the employment of Adriana Carter as part-time Janitorial Services at the Adams County Courthouse and Annex building at the hourly rate of $11.00 effective March 21, 2022.

It was moved Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adopt a resolution authorizing Adams County Highway Department to participate in ODOT Annual Road Salt Bid as submitted by County Engineer Lee Pertuset.

The board met with EMS Chief Peggy McCleese and Assistant Chief Adam Dozier to discuss the following issues: Personnel-Borgarding status change; Station #500 pharmacy board fee; Staffing communication working well with Village of West Union EMS staff.

It was approved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the status change of Amber Borgarding from part-time to full-time status with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective March 26, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Peggy McCleese.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to accept the resignation of Katherine Smith as Human Resources/Budgetary effective April 1, 2022.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Sealing of courthouse sidewalks- Will need to advertise for bids; NaCo Membership- Membership fees, benefits to join; Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission- Discussed OVRDC Transportation meetings with no county representation except for Economic Development Department; Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center- Proposed closing of Medical Center per U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recommendation.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the reductions of appropriated funds to the following ARPA projects: Project 2021-1 from awarded amount $12,750.00 to $12,094.24; Project 2021-3 from awarded amount $11,291.86 to $8,389.78; Project 2021-4 from awarded amount $60,327.91 to $59,283.83.

A virtual meeting was held with Benefits Specialist Justin Grant, CEBCO and Melinda Brown, Grady Enterprises, to hold the fourth quarter 2021 review of claims for the healthcare plan. Medical/RX claims are currently up, including Outpatient Services and avoidable Emergency Room visits. Also discussed was Covid claim expenditures can be reimbursed through American Rescue Plan and Blake Pharmacy added as an approved provider for the 90-day prescription plan.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to proclaim the month of March, 2022 as Social Work Month in Adams County.

Joe Medici, Ohio Public Defender’s Office, met with the board to discuss the longevity of the Public Defender program being unknown due to lack of attorney availability and the increase in number of cases. Discussion included options should the Public Defender program cease including creating our own commission and coordination with neighboring counties. Reimbursement rates will continue to be around 90% rate. The Public Defender office will be submitting the agreement for renewal commencing July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 1:27 p.m. to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Employment) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G)(1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 1:33 p.m.

Account Manager Phill Dysard, Palmer Energy, met with the board to present energy supplier quotes received by Palmer Energy, energy consultant for County Commissioners Association of Ohio. Freepoint Energy Solutions was the lowest bidder with options for thirty-six (36) month contract.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into an electric supply agreement with Freepoint Energy Solutions for Adams County Courthouse, Jail, Government Center, Health Department, Dog and Kennel Department, and storage buildings commencing June 1, 2022 for a period of thirty-six months as recommended by Palmer Energy, energy consultant for CCAO.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to pass a resolution in support of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio to remain open to serve the Adams County Veterans. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs has recommended closing the facility. Commissioner Pell stated that it is important for the medical center to remain open to serve those who served.

Director of Economic Development Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss grant funding, projects and grant administration. Discussion included Rail Spur Grant; Broadband Expansion Project in Adams County; and Waterline Expansion Projects into Cow Run Road, Heron Road, Raines Road and Sulphur Creek Road areas in collaboration with Pike County Water, Adams County Regional Water District and Scioto County Water. Also discussed was bed tax compliance in Adams County.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 2:34 p.m. to discuss Purchase or Sale of Property in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G)(2). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 2:42 p.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into an agreement with Michelle Moore for interim janitorial services at the Adams County Government Center effective March 21, 2022.

Andy Culbertson along with Adams County Airport board member Dennis Barnd met with the board to discuss property adjoining the airport with the potential for acquisition by the County. Mr. Culbertson discussed plans for a proposed sanctuary/retreat planned for the property that could relocate should the County have interest in the property for expansion of aircraft parking space. Mr. Culbertson will obtain an estimate of fair market value of commercial property for the 3 acres of land.

Mr. Culbertson also discussed a homeless shelter for Adams County residents with a focus on veterans that he has opened on his property on Cross Road near the Airport. At this time 20 veterans have been assisted with shelter, medical care, medications and mental health. Focus on preventative measures and relapse statistics were also discussed.

Mr. Barnd stated the acquisition of the Flying Club T-hangar building and property is now complete; and a Thru-the-Fence agreement is being created through legal counsel. Acquisition of the adjoining land would be crucial for access of parking additional aircraft arriving at the Airport due to loss of space for apron and taxiway renovations.

The matter will be further discussed when a fair market value for the property is received.

ABCAP Director Dan Wickerham met with the board to discuss an application for the ARC Inspire Grant that was to be submitted by ABCAP. At this time, the application will not be submitted due to not enough critical information before the application deadline. Submission of application for an ARC Power Planning Grant for funding of a transitional housing program was discussed that would benefit with reunification and prevention of children in custody and focus on the need, location and clients that could benefit.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn.