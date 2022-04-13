Beverly Kirkpatrick, 80 of Cincinnati, formerly of Winchester, Ohio, passed away April 10, 2022 at her home.

Beverly was the beloved wife of Jim Musgrove, step-mother of Suzanne (Daryl) Cragwall, cherished great grandmother of Gabriella and Gatlin, loving aunt of Tate (Pam) Cooper, Scott Cooper, Chad Cooper, Chance Cooper and Tiffany (Nick) Brown, and dear sister of the late Patty Cooper. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews.

Beverly was a long-time employee of Cincinnati Insurance Company, retiring after being the second longest tenured employee.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Spring Grove Funeral Home – Elden Good (2620 Erie Ave.) where family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will follow at the Spring Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Queen City Hospice.