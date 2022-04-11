Ruth Ellen (Rickey) Fulton, 97 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Monarch Meadows in Seaman, Ohio.

Ruth Ellen was born May 22, 1924, near Decatur, Ohio, the daughter of the late Marion “Lester” and Edna F (Swearingen) Rickey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald O Fulton, who passed away on March 9, 2004; and also, two sisters, Janet Wardlow and Catherine Cooper; a brother, Charles Rickey; and a grandson, Scottie Raines.

Ruth Ellen took great pride in caring for her family and home. She belonged to the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church, the Women’s Missionary Society at the church, and was a member of the former Chery Fork American Legion Auxiliary.

Ruth Ellen is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Pat) Raines, and her son, Rick (Sue) Fulton, both of Seaman. Ruth Ellen will be missed by her four grandchildren, Todd (Melanie) Raines, Greg (Tami) Raines, Natalie (Brent) Harper, and Leah (Frank) Laxton, and her nine great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. She was also blessed with an abundance of good friends.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 6 – 8 pm at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman. Norine Behm and Mike Hughes will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

The family requests that donations be made in Ruth Ellen’s memory to the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 107, Cherry Fork, Ohio 45618.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.