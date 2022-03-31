By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

When the Whiteoak Wildcats baseball squad came to Manchester on Thursday night, they were looking for some revenge, the memory still fresh of the Greyhounds knocking them off last spring in a Division IV sectional championship game. They didn’t get it this time. Making it two in a row over the Cats, the Greyhounds rode the big bat of senior Jackson Poole and a complete game pitching effort from Logan Bell to hand their visitors a 7-4 loss, a nice early statement in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

After the two teams both tallied two runs in the first inning, the Hounds took the lead for good in their half of the second, getting an RBI single from Bell, and a bases loaded two-bagger from Poole to take a 6-2 advantage.

Whiteoak battled back with single runs in the fourth and fifth, but the Hounds added one in their half of the fifth on an RBI ground out by Karson Reaves. Bell then blanked the Wildcats in their final two at-bats to finish off the three-run win for the home team that improved their record to 2-1 on the season.

The Greyhounds are schedule to be back in action on Friday afternoon, slated to travel to West Union to face the Dragons in SHAC action.

BOX SCORE

Whiteoak

200 110 0 —4

Manchester

240 010 x— 7

Whiteoak at the Plate (AB-R-H-RBI): Roades 3-1-0-0, Butler 4-1-1-0, Emery 2-1-1-0, Price 2-0-1-1, Barnett 2-0-0-1, Roberts 3-1-0, Donohoo 3-0-1-0, Cliff 2-0-0-1, Stone 3-0-0-0, Team 24-4-5-3.

Extra-Base Hits: Emery 2B

Manchester at the Plate (AB-R-H-RBI): Wikoff 3-1-0-0, Bell 3-2-1-1, Poole 3-2-3-4, McDonald 2-0-1-1, Lucas 2-0-1-0, reaves 3-0-0-1, Young 3-0-0-0, Kennedy 3-1-1-0, Horner 1-1-1-0, Team 25-7-8-7.

Extra-Base Hits: Lucas 2B, Horner 2B, Poole 2B (2)

Whiteoak Pitching:

Roades (L) 1.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 49 pitches

Stone 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 42 pitches

Manchester Pitching:

Bell (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, 100 pitches