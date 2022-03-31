By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The 2020 census showed Ohio decreasing in population, causing the number of congressional seats to be lowered from 16 to 15 and causing a need for redistricting. According to Rich Exner at Cleveland.com, “This marks the sixth consecutive time that Ohio had lost seats, starting after the 1970 census, when the Buckeye State at the time had 24 representatives in the U.S. House.”

The drama is ongoing, with Ohio’s Supreme Court rejecting the redistricting map three times, and a fourth revision delivered this week. Jessie Balmert of the Columbus Dispatch reported of the redistricting, “This is the fourth attempt at state House and Senate maps in Ohio.” Balmert continues, “The Ohio Supreme Court rejected three previous versions – approved by Republicans over the objections of the Ohio Redistricting Commission’s two Democrats – because of partisan gerrymandering.”

The Ohio Supreme Court urged the redistricting commission to obtain outside help and they hired two mapmakers. One was chosen by Democrats and one by Republicans. Ohio Government Television livestreamed the process. The mapmaker’s maps were not submitted. In her March 28, Balmert’s article, “GOP OKs Ohio legislature maps tweaked from rejected ones; Democrats say process ‘hijacked,’” stated, “Four Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved state House and Senate maps late Monday – choosing to tweak maps declared unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court over ones crafted in the public eye.”

On Tuesday, March 29, the Ohio Supreme Court said that it would not rule on a challenge to the map until after the May 3 primary election.

Stephanie Lewis of the Adams County Board of Elections says they are preparing for the primary. “Everyone who was not affected by the redistricting will still be on the ballot.” On March 23, Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, said in a directive, “Offices and candidates for Ohio House, Ohio Senate, or State Central Committee will not appear on the ballot. This is the only currently lawful and reasonable option to continue to move forward toward the May 3, 2022, Primary Election at this unprecedented point in time.”

Early voting begins on April 5.