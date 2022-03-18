Katherine Blevins, age 68 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Katherine was born March 13, 1954 in Manchester, Ohio to the late Walter “Bub” and Edna Faye (Young) Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Larry Blevins, a brother, Rick Lewis and a sister, Edie Spires.

Survivors include one daughter, Tiffani Blevins of Manchester; one son, Austin Pribble of Manchester; sister Tijuana Arey of Peebles; two brothers, Jody and Steve Lewis, both of Manchester; and grand-dog Luna.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Johnny Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – noon.