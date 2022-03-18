Gary M. McDowell, age 74 years of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at his residence. Gary was born on November 20, 1947, the son of the late Edwin and Anna Mary (Mitchell) McDowell in Maysville, Kentucky.

Gary was a retired agriculture teacher from the Ohio Valley Vocational School, 28-year member of the Adams County Water Board, a member of the Adams County Fair Board, and a 4-H and FFA Advisor. Gary was a former Sunday School teacher, a farmer and loved riding horses.

Survivors include his wife, Shella McDowell of Aberdeen, Ohio; four sons, Brian Dugan of Aberdeen, Ohio, Steve Jenkins of Peebles, Ohio, Chad McDowell and Renee of Seaman, Ohio, and Chris McDowell of Lexington, Kentucky; brother Jerry McDowell of Indiana; sisters Rhonda Beam of Winchester, Ohio and Carolyn Shupert of Maryland; four grandchildren, Maizee Dugan, Kaleb McDowell, and Gracie and Josie McDowell.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 1 p.m.at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with John Greenlee and Corbett Phipps officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Memorials can be made to the Adams County Junior Fair Beef Barbeque.