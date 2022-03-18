By Sherry Larson

The Manchester Village Council held a meeting on Tuesday, March 8, a long night with some heated moments. Mayor B.J. Goodwin called the meeting to order at 7:01 p.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. All members of the council were present.

Goodwin asked for a motion to approve the February 22 regular meeting minutes. Regina Adams made a motion seconded by Diana Brown. All were in favor, motion carried. Troy Jolly noted that on the March 2, 2022 minutes, the notation was a “special” meeting, but when the information came out, it listed “emergency,” so the cover sheet needed to be changed. Jolly then motioned to accept the March 2 minutes seconded by Adams. Francis and Henderson abstained from the approval because they were not present for the meeting. The other members were in favor, motion carried.

Goodwin asked Steve Mack to report on the waterline bids. The estimate provided by IBI for the project was $1,900,000. The lower bid was from Under Construction, LTD at $1,586,675.25, so it came in underbid. Christine Henderson made a motion seconded by Shawn Francis to pass a resolution accepting the lower bid from Unger Construction, LTD at $1,586,675,25 for waterline improvements phase one and authorize IBI to contact state and federal agencies to begin their paperwork and flow of money. All were in favor, motion carried.

Goodwin made a call to the public. Randy Adams addressed the council, asking when they would start cleaning up the town. Adams responded that Brown sent letters at the end of 2021 to residences and businesses that needed to clean up their properties. Grass mowing was not addressed in these letters. Brown said that the restoration and economic development committee would work on this when the weather breaks. Solicitor Baker communicated that they could not mow private yards without permission from the owners. He further stated that Manchester has enforceable ordinances. Adams suggested enlisting someone like West Union who writes tickets for violations. Baker agreed, saying he would work on zoning ordinances for the village and staff to enforce such things.

Vanessa Walters piggybacked Adam’s comments by asking if the village could mandate a timeframe when people would be required to clean their spaces. She described one building as becoming a “homeless habitat.” If folks failed to comply, could their properties be taken from them? Baker said the council could make recommendations for the Land Bank to consider. He explained that the Land Bank reaches out each year for a list of residences that need to be torn down. These homes must meet specific requirements.

Kevin Walters spoke, “I want to start by commending and praising the guys from the water department and the very quick response to the sign down there.” (referring to the Manchester Village sign that had blown over during a recent storm). He addressed issues with EMS coverage asking, “Why when our ambulances are dispatched to an ALS (advanced life support) criteria run are we not calling ALS qualified members, or why are we delaying called ALS qualified members?” ALS criteria are for someone in a critical condition. Walters explained that basic EMTs respond and then call a medic 20 minutes later. He questioned delayed care for someone in a critical condition such as chest pain or traumatic injury. He asked why Manchester EMS isn’t calling ALS personnel immediately upon dispatch approval. He described a situation where a person suffered a dire emergency resulting in delayed care. They did not call dispatch to inform them that Manchester EMS did not have a crew for a specific period. Mayor Goodwin asked Fire Chief Rick Bowman to address this issue in his report.

Goodwin called for a roundtable discussion. Jolly questioned People’s Defender reporter, Sherry Larson, asking her if she worked for that paper. He noted an article in the last Wednesday’s edition written by Larson but he did not think Larson attended Manchester Council’s previous meeting. Jolly wanted to know how she received her information. Larson answered that she had been ill, so she viewed the meeting on Facebook Live. Jolly replied, “Just for the record, I wanted to see where you got your journalism.”

Brown interjected that a recent seminar they attended indicated that it was legal to do Facebook Live. Kevin Walters asked Jolly why he criticizes Walters for streaming the meetings through Facebook Live. Jolly said, “This is not a question-answer session.” He continued to speak while Mayor Goodwin attempted to bring order to the meeting. Jolly noted that it was still a roundtable discussion, and he read from the revised code, “Each citizen may speak while being responsible for the abuse of that right.” He continued that the council does not have to allow the public to speak, but it’s a courtesy.

“We sit here at a council meeting. I watch the clock. We are right now at 35 minutes of the public talking,” said Jolly. He declared that people were either “beating up” him or the fire chief over the past seven months. An unidentified gentleman spoke, saying that Jolly had indicated that being on the council was losing money for himself. Jolly reacted, “Personally, my family has taken attacks for seven months.” The attendee said, “Then don’t run.” Goodwin inserted, “All right, that’s enough, that’s enough!”

Goodwin gave her administrative report saying she had several complaints about water standing on 7th Street. She also received complaints regarding campers that didn’t have water, electricity, or sewer hook-ups. She reported that she and five council members attended the seminar that Brown had mentioned earlier in the meeting.

Baker gave the Solicitor’s report, reiterating his findings of Cemetery Avenue. Council members had brought training issues from the seminar to Baker’s attention. He addressed notice for regular and special meetings. One of the trainers had indicated that a 24-hour notice was necessary. Baker stated that this was not true. He said that trainer had been referring to a section of the Ohio Revised Code stating they must give 24-hour notice to any media outlet requesting such notification from the village. The notice is not for the public. The Ohio Revised Code states that for members, special meetings can be called with at least a 12-hour notice to each member. The Village Officers handbook also specifically states 12-hours for special meetings.

Baker stated that there had been some questions and confusion about members of the council helping in the Village office. He clarified that if the fiscal officer’s door remains locked, any other records should be public. He continued that any member of the council who wishes to volunteer their time in the office during the week, should feel free to do so.

Councilwoman Adams then spoke, “I just would appreciate if someone would call me and ask me instead of being accused of things that I wasn’t doing. I looked like a fool standing there.” Baker interjected, “But we did clear it up.” Adams replied, “That’s right. I appreciated you returning my call and getting clarification on everything. And I would hope that everybody knew Kayla and me well enough to know that she was not asking me to do anything unethical or wrong.” Adams continued that she did not have a key to Bowman’s office and would not have gone into that office. Jolly interposed that when he walked in, he observed personnel files and that council members are not privy to that information. Adams declared that she was not in anybody’s personnel file.

Jolly talked over Adams, but she said, “We’re done!” Jolly asked, “Are you calling me a liar?” to which Mr. Adams said, “You are a liar.” The situation escalated a bit, and Jolly suggested removing Mr. Adams from the meeting. Goodwin spoke, “Okay, I’m going to take control. I’ve heard about enough – this needs to quit.” However, the dispute did not stop. Councilwoman Adams continued to Jolly, “I know you don’t like me, and you want me out of here.” Members talked over members until Goodwin declared, “What Regina did was legal.” Baker added, “She was fulfilling a records request and copying things pursuant to that records request.”

Baker carried on with his report about Founder’s Cemetery and the cleaning needed. He asked the Council again if they wanted him to contact the Odd Fellows Society that owns it. Henderson reported that she heard attempting to contact the Odd Fellows was a dead-end. Baker said the Society is out of North Carolina, and there are channels in which they can contact them. He isn’t sure if the village wants to take on the cost of maintenance. The mayor mentioned someone willing to cut a tree down on the property, but Baker said the town does not have permission to enter and do anything. Councilwoman Gidget Applegate plans on meeting with the Historical Society next week to see if they want to be involved. Baker will try to contact the Odd Fellows.

Chief Bowman addressed Walters’ concerns saying they did have a one-hour outage on the night in question. Bowman was out of town. They did have a call into dispatch immediately, and that call went out, and they did send a squad. Walters asked why they didn’t call and notify the dispatcher that they would be out of service for a specified time. Bowman said he thought he would be back in time but was delayed an hour. Walters clarified that didn’t answer his question. He wanted to know if a critical care run is known why aren’t they ensuring an ALS provider on that truck or immediately calling for one? He explained if they end up not needing an ALS provider, they could disregard them. His point was to avoid delayed care for a patient.

Under committee reports, Henderson reported that the Parks and Recreation Committee was working on several grants, and she thanked the water department for putting together new picnic tables. Building and Streets had nothing to report. The Finance Committee did not have bills to approve.

Councilman Francis spoke about hiring an additional EMS part-time paramedic to negate the overtime now paid. Francis made a motion seconded by Jolly to hire a part-time paramedic. All were in favor except Adams, who voted no, motion carried.

Brown stated that she sent out 12 letters on December 1 to folks with problematic properties. She announced, “We hope to work hand in hand with the Restoration Committee and Economic Development to get on with some positive things in town.” She continued, “There are so many problems that we need to get to – we need to quit fighting – we need to get along.”

The next item under unfinished business was ARPA Funds. Baker addressed that the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds of $102,500 received can be used for whatever the council deems necessary. The funds must be spent by the end of 2024. Jolly motioned to use the ARPA funds for EMS services. He explained that the EMS workers were the ones who risked their lives during COVID picking up patients. Henderson seconded the motion. Baker interjected that before taking roll, he wanted clarification as to whether Jolly was motioning for the total amount to go to EMS services. Jolly verified that his motion was for the total amount of $102,500.

Goodwin asked how that was fair to the other departments. Jolly indicated that EMS deserved the funds for risking their lives.A conversation ensued about the needs of other departments. Henderson suggested splitting the ARPA monies in half, distributing one half to EMS, and the remainder used as needed among the different departments. Henderson rescinded her second to the motion of giving the total amount of ARPA funds to EMS. Henderson made a motion to appropriate $51,250 to the EMS personnel services. Kayla Bowman stated that they would need to have permanent appropriations of the other half by the March 22,meeting. Bowman interjected that the ARPA funds could not be used for expenses that occurred before March 30, 2021. Jolly seconded the motion, and all were in favor, motion carried.

Under new business, Goodwin called for a motion on resolution 2022-07, “a resolution to allow HHS stimulus in the coronavirus relief funds to be used for EMS personnel services and increasing the appropriations for the HHS coronavirus relief fund and declaring the same as an emergency.” Francis motioned to suspend the rule seconded by Jolly. All were in favor, motion carried. Jolly motioned to approve the resolution seconded by Henderson. All were in favor, motion carried.

Goodwin talked about her concern with having too many committees on the council. She wants to avoid a Sunshine Law violation. Baker clarified on behalf of Goodwin that she wished to have a motion to disband all committees except the Finance Committee in its current formation. Adams made the motion seconded by Henderson. A discussion followed, leading Adams to table her motion so Henderson could confer with the state.

Goodwin asked the council if they wanted one or two meetings a month. Francis made a motion to go to one meeting a month, seconded by Adams. The council discussed the motion. All were in favor of the motion; motion carried. The regular meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of each month starting in April. At 8:39 p.m., like clockwork, the clock from the side wall in the room fell to the floor, startling attendees a bit and providing some much-needed comic relief.

Goodwin discussed possibly switching garbage services from Rumpke to Bentley. They tabled the item until Henderson performed a cost analysis. Goodwin clarified that employee clothing allowance is only available to full-time employees.

Clerk Bowman added that they should be receiving a second portion of the ARPA funds. They should also get leftover re-allotments from the money in January of next year.

Jolly motioned the council to move into Executive Session under 121.22G1. Clerk Bowman asked the purpose of the executive session for recording. Francis seconded the motion. The roll call resulted in Brown voting no, Henderson and Francis voting yes, and Adams and Applegate abstaining. Baker stated that Mayor Goodwin must break the tie, and Goodwin voted no. The motion did not pass.

Jolly noted that under the same 121.22.G1, he could take the council into executive session under elected officials. When Baker requested clarification, Jolly stated, “I am really getting grilled here that we have never had in the past. We have always said let’s go into an executive session. It’s never been a grilling. It’s a personnel issue. Okay, if you want to hang us up in a lawsuit, yeah, I can start talking. But no, that’s why we say the executive session is to get us behind closed doors to where we can talk freely about the issues at hand.”

A lengthy back and forth discussion about the executive session followed. Baker reiterated the motion to go into executive session under 121.22G1, considering complaints against a public employee. Henderson seconded the motion. The roll call resulted in Adams and Applegate abstaining, and the remaining four members were a yes. Motion carried. Francis made a motion seconded by Henderson to extend the meeting until 9:15 p.m. Motion carried, and the council went into executive session.

Upon return, Jolly made a motion seconded by Applegate to resume the regular meeting. All were in favor, and the motion carried. No official action was taken from the executive session. Francis motioned to adjourn the meeting. Adams seconded the motion, and the meeting adjourned.