By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Mayor B.J. Goodwin called The Manchester City Council meeting to order on February 22 at 7:02 p.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call.

Steve Mack spoke, giving a progress report on two projects. First, the Storm Sewer phase 2 started on November 19, 2021. Mack reported this project complete except to repave Cemetery Street. He also reported on the Sanitary Sewer project phase 4 and asked for an extension of 30 days. This extension moves the completion date from March 5 to April 4, 2022.

Rochelle Laipply, the funding coordinator for the IBI group, spoke next. IBI is the engineering firm that works with Manchester’s water, sewer, and storm sewer projects. They are currently finishing up phase four of the sewer project. She reported that there wasn’t a lot of infrastructure funding available at the start of phase one. Phase one was funded with 28% grant funding, and the remainder was a loan. Since then, more infrastructure funding has been approved through the EPA. Phases two, three, and four were 100% grant-funded. The nearly completed storm sewer project was funded by grants at 94% and a $27,000 loan through Ohio Public Works. The waterline phase getting ready to start will end up with total grant funding of 1.9 million. $400,000 will be a loan leaving 81% in grant funding. It appears that EPA is paying up to 100% for sewer and up to 50% for water in grant funding. Manchester reached out to other funding agencies, like H2 Ohio, for match monies in phase one. Now there is talk about the House Bill funding. Manchester has applied to the Adams County engineer and was selected to receive up to a million dollars for the waterline phase one.

The future House Bill Infrastructure is coming down through the Ohio EPA program. The next phase would be to get a waterline phase two project on the EPA’s list. Manchester needs to apply to get on the list. This application does not commit them but makes the EPA familiar with the next phase. Another EPA water project will be 240 million in funding coming through in the next five years. This funding is through the infrastructure grant. Laipply suggested doing a phase five of the sewer project and that the village does a design to submit to the EPA so when the funds are released in September, it is ready to go. Considerations are population (needs to be small), economically distressed, median household income, and poverty level. Also, is the Manchester village shovel ready? When the money is available in January, will Manchester be prepared to start? She stated she believed that is why Manchester had success with the waterline phase one. When the funding was ready – Manchester was ready. She said, “You should be really proud of yourselves.”

Henderson made a motion to approve the January 18, 2022 minutes, Regina Adams seconded. All were in favor, and the motion carried. Henderson made a motion to approve the February 8, 2022 minutes, Adams seconded. All were in favor, and the motion carried.

Mayor Goodwin announced a call to the public. The first speaker was Nate Smith, who lives off Cemetery Street on Cemetery Avenue. Smith asked the council to provide needed gravel for the road. He said a survey showed it as a village road and only asked for the gravel and not the labor to put it down. Solicitor Tony Baker will look at the survey and make recommendations. If the road belongs to the village, Manchester bears the burden of maintaining it.

Kevin Walters was the next public speaker; he stated, “There are a lot of people in this village that are appalled by the way that the citizens of this meeting have been addressed in a derogatory fashion by council people or person.” He highlighted the importance of being a village representative. He expressed the need for folks to take pride in the village, each person doing their part in the care of Manchester. He mentioned that the downtown sign had blown over about a week ago and needed repair.

Sherri Bowman spoke and asked to surpass the allotted thee-minute speaking time to address the council. All were in favor. She gave a heartfelt speech about the Manchester fire department and EMS squads, thanking them for their hard work and dedication. She said, “They don’t do it for glory. They don’t do it for praise, they sure don’t do it for the money. They do it because it’s in their DNA, just like the very breath that they breathe”.

Bowman continued that while other squads could likely cover Manchester calls, the bottom line was who the village residents wanted to walk through their door when a loved one needed help. She discussed the race she feels is happening between the squads to see who can answer calls the quickest. She noted the potential for accidents to occur. She realizes the money it takes to keep Manchester EMS running and that Manchester Village has money issues. She elaborated on the stress she saw in the mayor, council, and the village clerk. Still, she pleaded that the village finds a way to support Manchester EMS to be saved. The crowd erupted in applause.

Councilwoman Henderson shared a bit about the past of Manchester, and Councilman Francis acknowledged the hard work of the squads. Adams stated that the council’s job was to take care of taxpayers in the community and run the village like a business. She said they were not trying to take anything away, and that was never the goal. She said, “We have to look at where the funding is.”

Walters asked if he could comment about EMS squads racing to calls. He assured the room that no one had been racing to calls. He spoke highly of the Manchester squad and praised them for their job.

Henderson asked to address the finances of the EMS, saying Manchester had been in fiscal emergency for 21 years. Getting out of fiscal trouble required help from the state consultants so that Manchester would become eligible for grant funding. She communicated that Manchester never received all the monies that it should have received. She said they were not aware of the non-renewal of the EMS contract resulting in a loss of $120,000. Henderson said that Manchester is out of fiscal emergency. The village is in year three of a five-year plan to show it can maintain. She concluded that they would not let Manchester get back into a fiscal emergency. Councilman Applegate mentioned the RITA tax and questioned why Manchester was not getting that money. A discussion among council members and the community audience followed.

Solicotor Baker reported working on two deeds. He stated he had met with Holly Johnson, Economic Director for Adams County, and discovered the council-owned property near the old library that needed tearing down. He has the application to begin that process.

Baker addressed a question as to whether three or more council members could attend a continuing education training at the same time. He could find nothing that would disallow members to participate in training together for the sole purpose of training and education. Baker addressed an email he received regarding the 2010 Council, which established a new order of business via a resolution and amendment. He noted that the document is no longer in the record, and the council cannot act on an incomplete document. He suggested that he could draft a similar document and update the council’s rules.

Baker brought up the damaged Manchester sign previously discussed by Walters. An estimate of around $400 will get the sign back in place. Adams made a motion seconded by Brown to get the sign fixed. All were in favor, motion carried. (According to Mayor Goodwin’s Facebook post the day following the council meeting, village members Brandon Jones and Andy Larason fixed the sign).

Kayla Bowman reported attending a training on the American Rescue Plan Act.

Buster Ruark from the street department reported on continued water issues and folks dumping in the public dumpster. He confirmed that Manchester would not obtain more salt until July or August 2022. Chief Bowman reported that the Manchester Fire Department had 21 runs and 102 squad runs. He is working on finances and will have a report in the next couple of weeks.

There were no committee reports for parks and recreation, health and safety, or building and streets. Henderson made a motion seconded by Francis to pay a bill in the amount of 1031.25. All in favor, motion carried. Diana Brown encouraged all residents to attend the next Economic Development meeting held at the beginning of March. The date will be posted on Facebook. Brown interjected, “I’m just so happy we are all getting along tonight,” which was followed by laughter and audible agreement.

Baker asked for a motion to enter an executive session regarding pending litigation. Francis made a motion seconded by Henderson. All in favor, motion carried, and council dismissed into executive session.

At 8:45 p.m., Adams made a motion seconded by Francis to enter back into the regular session.

Under new business was resolution 2022-04, a resolution authorizing the village of Manchester to apply for acceptance to enter into a cooperative agreement between the village of Manchester and the Ohio Water Development Authority for the refinancing of water debt, the proceeds of which were used for the purpose of water debt replacement and declaring an emergency. Jolly made a motion seconded by Henderson to suspend the rules. All were in favor, motion carried. Jolly made a motion seconded by Henderson to pass resolution 2022-04. All were in favor, motion carried.

Next was resolution 2022 -05, a resolution authorizing the village Manchester to apply for and accept and enter into a cooperative agreement between the village of Manchester and the Ohio Water Development Authority for the refinancing of sewer debt, the proceeds of which were used for the purpose of sewer debt replacement and declaring an emergency. Francis made a motion seconded by Henderson to suspend the rules. All were in favor, motion carried. Adams made a motion seconded by Francis to pass resolution 2022-05. All were in favor, motion carried.

Laipply discussed the waterline replacement phase one. Nominations are due March 4 and would be for phase two. Francis made a motion seconded by Henderson to submit the nomination form. All were in favor, motion carried. The sanitary sewer Phase 5 applications are due in September. Laipply suggested that the village do a design. The design portion of the project is $171,000, which is rolled into the grant if awarded. There is no guarantee. However, Manchester was awarded grants in phases two, three, and four. Henderson made a motion seconded by Adams to design phase 5. All in favor, motion carried.

Goodwin spoke for clerk Kayla Bowman, announcing her resignation. Baker asked for a motion to accept Bowman’s resignation. Bowman would carry out necessary actions until March 25 but technically be on vacation. Adams offered to volunteer in the office. Baker said that council members could volunteer their time.

Jolly made a motion seconded by Applegate to extend the meeting time until 9:10 p.m. All in favor, motion carried.

Adams made a motion to accept Bowman’s resignation. All were in favor, motion carried.

Francis made a motion seconded by Adams to advertise the clerk position in The People’s Defender and the Informer. All were in favor, motion carried.

Baker thanked Bowman for her service.

Applegate made a motion seconded by Adams to extend the meeting time t10 additional minutes. All in favor, motion carried.

Jolly made a motion seconded by Henderson to advertise the clerk position for two weeks. All were in favor, motion carried.

Adams made a motion seconded by Francis to adjourn the meeting.