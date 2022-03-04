Charles “Junior” Jones, 87 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Adams County Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in West Union, Ohio.

Junior was born on August 2, 1934 in the Lawshe community of Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Charles W. and Etta Virginia (Thompson) Jones. He worked for the Jurgensen Company in road construction. He belonged to the Labor Union Local #265, in Cincinnati. Junior served as a Bratton Township Trustee for over 20 years.

Junior was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Carolyn K. (Myers) Jones; his daughter, Tammy Fite; his brothers, Bill Jones, Arthur Jones, Sam Jones, and Everett Jones; and his sisters, Dorothy Wilson, Bessie Culp, and Audrey Odom.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Faye (Hill) Jones. He also leaves two sons, Charles R. “Rick” (Pam) Jones and Joseph A. (Malana) DeVore, both of Peebles; as well as three daughters, Joni R Elliott, Debora L. (Jeff) Plymail and Mona L. (Kelly) Jones, all of Peebles. Junior will be missed by his 11 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Greg Roberts will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Tranquility Cemetery in Seaman, Ohio. Military rites will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.