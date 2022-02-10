News Release

Many individuals in Adams and Brown counties are affected by joint pain because they are too scared, intimidated, or unwilling to visit an orthopedic specialist. Does this sound like someone you know?

The orthopedic specialists at Adams County Regional Medical Center know just how stressful the thought of scheduling that very first appointment can be. So let us help put your mind at ease by addressing the misconception that scheduling an appointment with an orthopedic specialist means you’re automatically having a joint replacement surgery.

Here are six signs it’s time to see an orthopedic specialist at Adams County Regional Medical Center.

1. Don’t let pain take away from your quality of life.

The truth is, no one should feel like they need to grit their teeth and endure significant pain every day of their life. If this sounds true for you, it’s time to see a specialist.

“Pain” or even “joint pain” are vague terms. And yes, general aches and pains are inevitable, whether that’s due to aging or a side effect of living an active life. What’s not inevitable, however, is the type of pain that puts you in agony – that you genuinely feel like you’re suffering. In some cases, this pain may extend to a nearby body area (like your neck, down your arms, or legs) and cause it to feel weak.

2. You’re limited when it comes to participation in daily activities or range of motion.

You can’t make it through a walk around the grocery store or around your neighborhood before the pain becomes unbearable. Then, you notice that you struggle to keep up with family and friends while out and about. Perhaps you’ve even lost the ability to go up and down the stairs. If this is the case, it’s time to get a specialist’s opinion.

3. Seeing an Orthopedic specialist does not automatically mean it’s time for surgery.

Orthopedic specialists act as patient advocates who can recommend various techniques to treat your condition. These alternatives to surgery may help you alleviate pain, support your joints, and pursue a healthy lifestyle.

Orthopedic specialists have an arsenal of tools at their disposal. Their end goal is the same as yours: They only want to perform a surgery if it is successful. If you’re not a good candidate for joint replacement, they’re not going to take the risk to push a procedure upon you.

4. You diagnosed your pain without evaluation from a specialist.

You may be suffering from what you think is “arthritic pain.” Come to find out, after a consult with an orthopedic specialist, that pain in your knee could be a partial meniscal tear. Injuries such as this can easily be repaired with a separate procedure, not a joint replacement.

5. You’re waiting for “the right time” in your schedule (or retirement).

The recovery period associated with joint replacement causes many individuals and their families to worry, particularly if they lead active lifestyles or need to be physically mobile for their job. So if you know you need to see an orthopedic specialist but are telling yourself you’re waiting for “the right time,”… don’t put it off!

First, orthopedic specialists have access to many alternative methods to alleviate pain and create a short-term fix, so you don’t have to suffer in the meantime.

If you’re an arthritis patient, your joint will continue to wear itself down while you wait. Putting off surgery is only going to allow your condition to worsen. Waiting for the right time could differ between a candidate for a partial joint replacement and requiring a total joint replacement.

6. You’ve tried everything short of surgery.

Joint replacement is a “big picture” decision and one you’ll make with the assistance of your surgeon. If you’ve tried several alternative pain management options, such as:

• Cortisone injections

• Biologic injections, which may consist of PRP or stem cells

• Prescribed medications

• Lifestyle changes as they apply, such as weight loss

Braces to offload pressure and are still suffering from pain, then it’s time to discuss joint replacement.

Adams County Regional Medical Center is home to a team of expertly trained orthopedic specialists whose treatments improve the quality of life for patients of all ages. Our orthopedists trained at some of the most prestigious medical centers in the region. Now, they bring that expertise to the Adams and Brown county region, where they use the most advanced technologies and innovative approaches to treat our diverse patients. From relieving arthritis pain to healing sports injuries, our orthopedic team offers a wide array of treatment options, ensuring you receive care that is personalized to your needs.

To learn more or schedule an appointment with an orthopedic specialist at Adams County Regional Medical Center, please call 937-386-3451.