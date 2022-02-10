The time is drawing nearer and the emotions and anticipation are growing daily. The two-week wait between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl is agonizing and even ore so for us, “us” being the ever-growing nation of Cincinnati Bengals fans. Yep, the wagon has filled up since the win in Kansas City and that’s fine, the more the merrier. Load up the wagon and head to California, just like the Clampetts!

The whole idea of the Bengals being in the Super Bowl is still surreal to me, and honestly, it’s wearing me out. For the past 33 years, I’ve paid very little attention to any of the pregame Super Bowl stuff and now I can’t get enough of it. I listen to every radio talk show and stay up way too late at night watching all the reports and interviews on the Cincinnati news stations. It’s so different from the first two Bengals’ Super Bowl trips, where I devoured all the information found in newspapers. Now we have this monster called social media and as much as I dislike it, I’ve been gobbling up every thing I can find there, from the reputable writers of course.

I have always loved listening to radio broadcast highlights and I can’t even count how many times I have heard the calls from Kansas City by Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham. Coffin nails- Bam! Bam! Bam! You have to feel food for Lapham after being a member of the first Bengals’ Super Bowl squad and then spending decades in the radio booth. He’s the football version of Joe Nuxhall and I will never say bad things about him as he took me under his wing the first time I nervously walked into the postgame Bengals locker room.

You have to feel good for a lot of people during this Super Bowl run, and I keep coming back to Mike Brown and Zac Taylor. Brown is not an owner that craves the spotlight, cue up Jerry Jones, and you never saw him doing postgame interviews, until after the win in Kansas City. Give him credit for sticking with Taylor after a pair of miserable seasons, knowing that it just took awhile for things to fall into place. Taylor cleaned out the players who didn’t want to be in Cincinnati and has changed the entire culture, with all reports saying that the locker room atmosphere is better than it has been in years, and it does look like these players just plain like each other.

All this is good for the city of Cincinnati. Though sports at any level is still just entertainment for the common folk, they have the ability to draw a community together in so many ways. Just look at North Adams and Peebles basketball and how those two communities always rally around their kids. The same thing is happening now in the Queen City and if the Bengals happen to win on Sunday, the city will be united all over in orange and black. No one will worry about politics, skin color, vaccines, government or any of that, it will all be about a football team that brought joy to a city and its surrounding area. Heck, Adams County might just even go nuts with a Super Bowl win. And there will be a parade!

Personally, I would have been very disappointed if the Bengals had lost to the Chiefs, kind of the “it would have been a shame to get that far and lose” deal. I haven’t figured out my feelings on this week yet. Every long-time Bengals fan like myself has long ago become numb to losing, but it might be different this time around. This team is fun and it would be a shame not to take it all the way, and of course, see the Commissioner hand the Lombardi Trophy to Mike Brown. We’ve come a long way since the Bengals played the Los Angeles Bulldogs in front of 12,000 fans at Crosley Field in 1937.

If you are going back and forth in who you think will win the Super Bowl, let me give you a pair of suggestions.

Grab your Bible and turn to Exodus 29:16. “…and thou shalt slay the rams.”

If that doesn’t convince you, ask your Alexa who is going to win the Super Bowl.

Who Dey!