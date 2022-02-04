Pictured above are the winners of the North Adams Elementary Spelling Bee. From left, Fourth Place – Jett McCann, Fifth Grade; Spelling Bee Champion – Eros Dunkin, Fifth Grade; Third Place – Kaleb Nesbitt, Sixth Grade; and Second Place – Marnie Tolle, Fifth Grade. Not pictured were First Alternate – Max Gray, Sixth Grade and Second Alternate – Elizabeth Bolt, Sixth Grade. (Provided photo)

Pictured above are all of the participants in the recent Spelling Bee held at North Adams Elementary. (Provided photo)

