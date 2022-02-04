By Julia McCane-Knox

Preschoolers, aged 0-5, are invited to join our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program, which supports early childhood literacy and encourages all parents and caregivers to read with their children. Participants can sign up for this program at the library or on Beanstack by downloading the app or going to our website at adamscolibrary.org. In this program, children will log each book on the app or on a paper log. For each 100 books read, children will go to the library to pick out a prize and get a picture that will be posted on social media, unless not wanted. Once children complete the program, they will each get a certificate of completion, a library bag, and a picture with their prizes, which will be posted on social media, unless otherwise noted.

Need child-friendly entertainment for your little ones? Kanopy Kids offers a wide selection of movies, TV series, animated storybooks, and much more specifically geared towards children. Enjoy titles such as “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,” “Good Night, Gorilla,” “Sesame Street,” “Franklin and Friends,” and others. Kanopy Kids is a subdivision of the streaming service Kanopy, which is a free digital library that has more than 30,000 independent and documentary films for you to choose from. You can watch up to 10 films a month, with three days to watch each film. Anything streamed on Kanopy Kids does not count against your 10 titles a month, so your child can watch their favorite shows again and again. You can also stream these titles from any device, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, and many more.

Check out the incredible content available on Hoopla! Hoopla Digital content includes eBooks, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, comics, and music that you can access from either your browser or a mobile app. You can borrow up to 20 titles a month with no waiting as all items are available for instant checkout, and you can also choose to stream titles online or download them for offline use. To utilize this free resource, all you need is your library card and PIN.

Catch up on the latest issue of your favorite magazine on Libby! There are dozens of popular titles to choose from, such as “Country Living,” “Family Handyman,” “Better Homes and Gardens,” “The Pioneer Woman,” “Women’s World,” “Prevention,” and many more. You can read your checkouts in your browser or download the Libby app for your mobile devices. In addition, you can borrow up to 10 titles at once and place requests for up to 10 titles that aren’t available. Besides magazines, you can also borrow eBooks and audiobooks.

Do you have questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 – 11? For frequently asked questions for parents and guardians of children and adolescents eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, go to our website then click on our “Vaccinate with Confidence” post. Want to find out if the vaccine is right for you? Go to cdc.gov and click on “Coronavirus Disease 2019” for facts about the virus and the vaccines.

