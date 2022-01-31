Sammy Ray Purtee, 63 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Jewish Hospital—Mercy Health, in Cincinnati.

Sam was born on April 9, 1958, in Adams County, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Claudia (Parker) Purtee.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Diana (Setty) Purtee, whom he married on April 9, 1983. He also leaves two daughters, Sammie Purtee of West Union; and Heather (Heath) Smart, of Seaman; as well as a brother, Bob (Rita) Purtee of Peebles; and a sister, Tammy Purtee of Georgetown, Ohio. Sam will be missed by his four grandchildren, Ainsley, Ellie, Alle, and Halle.

Sam’s wishes were to be cremated. The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.