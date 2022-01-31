Helen Marie (Murphy) Rothwell, 60 of Lynx, Ohio passed away on January 30, 2022 at University of Cincinnati Hospital in Cincinnati. She was born September 25, 1961 in Mansfield to the late James and Doris Ann (Riggs) Murphy

Helen is survived by loving husband, Greg Rothwell of Lynx; one daughter, April (Joshua) Freshour of Winchester; one grandson, Colton Freshour of Winchester; three sisters, Sandra (Kenny) Grooms of Lynx, Debbie (Jim) Hayslip of Lynx and Patty (Rob) Strickland of Gahanna; one brother, Rick Murphy of West Union; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Helen worked at Prather’s IGA and Dollar General for many years. She enjoyed playing board games with family and crafting. She loved reading her Bible and attended East Liberty Church. She will be deeply missed.

The public visitation is 12 – 2 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Jason Hayslip will officiate.

The public interment is at the Mt. Armenia Cemetery in Lynx.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.